Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Reds, Twins minor leaguers suspended for positive drug tests

The Associated Press
April 8, 2022 9:20 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Cincinnati Reds outfielder Brian Rey and Minnesota pitcher Ricardo Velez were suspended for 80 games each Friday following positive tests under the minor leage drug program.

Rey, on the roter of the Double-A Chattanooga Lookouts, tested positive for the performance-enhancing subtstance GW501516, the commissioner’s office said. Velez, a member of the Class A Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, tested positive for Nandrolone.

There have been 22 suspensions this year under the minor league drug program.

___

        Insight by Proofpoint: How can organizations strike the right balance of cybersecurity, and data and application accessibility as risks and threats change? During this exclusive webinar, cybersecurity leaders will discuss best practices for this people-centric approach to zero trust.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|15 2022 Procurement Playbook - DOC -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories