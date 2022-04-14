Trending:
The Associated Press
April 14, 2022 2:21 am
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — The 35 remaining free agents (q-did not accept qualifying offer):

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BOSTON (1) — Danny Santana, of-1b.

CLEVELAND (1) — Wilson Ramos, c.

DETROIT (1) — Julio Teheran, rhp.

KANSAS CITY (3) — Wade Davis, rhp; Jesse Hahn, rhp; Ervin Santana, rhp.

LOS ANGELES (1) — Juan Lagares, of.

NEW YORK (1) — Brett Gardner, of.

OAKLAND (3) — Mitch Moreland, 1b; Yusmeiro Petit, rhp; Trevor Rosenthal, rhp.

SEATTLE (2) — Héctor Santiago, lhp; Kyle Seager, 3b.

TAMPA BAY (2) — Tommy Hunter, rhp; Chaz Roe, rhp.

TORONTO (2) — Jarrod Dyson, of; Joakim Soria, rhp.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ATLANTA (1) — Josh Tomlin, rhp.

CHICAGO (1) — Jose Lobaton, c.

CINCINNATI (1) — Asdrubal Cabrera, inf.

LOS ANGELES (1) — Cole Hamels, lhp.

MILWAUKEE (2) — Brett Anderson, lhp; John Axford, rhp.

NEW YORK (1) — q-Michael Conforto, of.

PITTSBURGH (1) — Trevor Cahill, rhp.

ST. LOUIS (4) — J.A. Happ, lhp; Wade LeBlanc, lhp; Jon Lester, lhp; Andrew Miller, lhp.

SAN DIEGO (1) — Ross Detwiler, lhp.

SAN FRANCISCO (2) — Scott Kazmir, lhp; Tony Watson, lhp.

WASHINGTON (3) — Alex Avila, c; Jordy Mercer, inf; Ryan Zimmerman, 1b.

