On Air: This Just In
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Reynoso, St. Clair spark Minnesota United past Chicago 3-0

The Associated Press
April 23, 2022 7:13 pm
< a min read
      

SAINT PAUL, Minn (AP) — Emanuel Reynoso broke a scoreless tie with a goal in the 72nd minute and Dayne St. Clair saved all four shots he faced to propel Minnesota United to a 3-0 victory over the Chicago Fire in MLS action on Saturday.

Bongokuhle Hlongwane had an assist on Reynoso’s game-winner for Minnesota (4-2-2).

Kervin Arriaga and Robin Lod added goals in the final six minutes after Chicago’s Federico Navarro was sent off for preventing Lod from getting through on goal.

United outshot the Fire (2-2-4) 8-5 with a 5-4 edge in shots on goal.

        Industry Exchange: Data - Join us during this exclusive multi-day event as we feature data science experts from across the federal IT industry to share insights about the latest technologies and offer advice for capitalizing on federal data.

Gabriel Slonina saved two of the five shots he faced for the Fire

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|30 AUSA/ODYD POP-UP 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories