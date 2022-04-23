On Air: This Just In
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Robert Williams to return for Celtics in Game 3 vs Nets

The Associated Press
April 23, 2022 6:26 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Center Robert Williams is set to play for the Boston Celtics on Saturday night in Game 3 of their first-round series against Brooklyn after missing nearly a month with torn cartilage in his left knee.

Celtics coach Ime Udoka said Williams was available to play about 20-24 minutes off the bench Saturday night. Williams started all 61 games in which he played during the regular season.

Williams, one of the league’s best defensive centers, averaged 10 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks during the regular season. He missed the final seven games with his knee injury.

Udoka said Williams has felt good after his scrimmage sessions and met every benchmark to be cleared to return with the Celtics holding a 2-0 lead in the series.

        Zero Trust Exchange: Over three afternoons, beginning June 21, Federal News Network will share expert insights and advice on implementing zero trust — as well as detail where agencies are in their move to zero trust and early lessons learned. Register for the event now!

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|30 AUSA/ODYD POP-UP 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories