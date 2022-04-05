Trending:
Rockies 10, Guardians 3

The Associated Press
April 5, 2022 8:14 pm
Cleveland Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 3 8 3 Totals 37 10 15 9
Mercado cf 3 1 1 1 Blckmon rf 3 2 3 1
Ma.Made cf 2 0 0 0 Hampson ss 2 0 1 1
Clement lf 2 0 1 0 K.Brynt lf 1 1 0 0
Aguilar lf 1 0 0 0 Hlliard lf 1 0 0 1
O.Mller 1b 2 0 0 0 Rodgers 2b 3 1 2 3
M.Jerez 1b 1 0 0 0 A.Trejo ss 2 0 0 0
Y.Chang 2b 2 0 0 0 C..Cron dh 2 0 1 0
Gnzalez 2b 1 0 0 0 M.Gorge c 3 1 1 1
Gnzalez dh 4 0 1 0 McMahon 3b 2 0 1 1
W.Bnson rf 4 1 3 1 C.Wlker 1b 1 0 1 0
J.Dvers ss 4 0 0 0 Con.Joe 1b 2 0 0 0
M.Tlman 3b 3 0 1 0 Stovall 3b 1 0 0 0
Collado 3b 1 0 0 0 Iglsias ss 3 0 1 1
M.Rvera c 2 1 1 1 Collins 2b 2 0 0 0
M.Mjias c 2 0 0 0 Yo.Daza rf 3 2 1 0
Ty.Hill lf 1 0 0 0
D.Nunez c 4 3 3 0
Bugarin rf 1 0 0 0
Cleveland 012 000 000 3
Colorado 313 210 00(x) 10

E_Chang (2), Bryant (1). DP_Cleveland 1, Colorado 1. LOB_Cleveland 7, Colorado 11. 2B_Tolman (2), Blackmon (1), Hampson (5), Rodgers (4), Iglesias (3). 3B_Benson (1). HR_Mercado (2), Benson (1), Rivera (2), George (1). SF_Hilliard.

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Allen L, 1-2 1 2-3 6 4 4 1 2
Kelly 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Garza 2-3 4 3 3 2 1
Young 1 1-3 3 2 2 0 1
Mikolajchak 1 1 1 1 2 0
Enright 1 0 0 0 0 1
Misiaszek 1 1 0 0 0 1
Daniels 1 0 0 0 0 0
Colorado
Gomber W, 1-0 4 6 3 3 2 4
Kinley 1 0 0 0 1 0
Gilbreath 1 1 0 0 0 3
Blach 1 0 0 0 0 2
Cozart 1 1 0 0 0 0
Kennedy 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Joe by_Allen.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_3:03. A_2679

