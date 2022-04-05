Rockies 10, Guardians 3

|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|
|Totals
|37
|10
|15
|9
|
|Mercado cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Blckmon rf
|3
|2
|3
|1
|
|Ma.Made cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hampson ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Clement lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|K.Brynt lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Aguilar lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hlliard lf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|O.Mller 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rodgers 2b
|3
|1
|2
|3
|
|M.Jerez 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Trejo ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Y.Chang 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C..Cron dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gnzalez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Gorge c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Gnzalez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|McMahon 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|W.Bnson rf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|
|C.Wlker 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Dvers ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Con.Joe 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Tlman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Stovall 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Collado 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Iglsias ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|M.Rvera c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Collins 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Mjias c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Yo.Daza rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ty.Hill lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|D.Nunez c
|4
|3
|3
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bugarin rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cleveland
|012
|000
|000
|–
|3
|Colorado
|313
|210
|00(x)
|–
|10
E_Chang (2), Bryant (1). DP_Cleveland 1, Colorado 1. LOB_Cleveland 7, Colorado 11. 2B_Tolman (2), Blackmon (1), Hampson (5), Rodgers (4), Iglesias (3). 3B_Benson (1). HR_Mercado (2), Benson (1), Rivera (2), George (1). SF_Hilliard.
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Allen L, 1-2
|1
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|1
|2
|Kelly
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Garza
|
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Young
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Mikolajchak
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Enright
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Misiaszek
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Daniels
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gomber W, 1-0
|4
|
|6
|3
|3
|2
|4
|Kinley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Gilbreath
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Blach
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cozart
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kennedy
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Joe by_Allen.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Paul Emmel.
T_3:03. A_2679
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.