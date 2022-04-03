Rockies 13, White Sox 4

|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|42
|13
|17
|13
|
|Totals
|33
|4
|9
|4
|
|Hampson ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Andrson ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|B.Srven c
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|Sanchez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Iglsias dh
|6
|0
|2
|3
|
|L.Rbert cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Blckmon rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dedelow cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schbler lf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Stovall 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grandal c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Con.Joe 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|N.Cuffo c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Trejo ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jimenez lf
|3
|0
|2
|2
|
|Rodgers 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cspedes lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Collins 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Moncada 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|El.Diaz c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Le.Sosa 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zbowski 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pollock rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Yo.Daza lf
|3
|2
|3
|1
|
|Mendick ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bugarin cf
|1
|2
|1
|0
|
|Hrrison 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hlliard cf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|
|M.Adlfo rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ty.Hill rf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|A.Vughn dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Wlker 1b
|3
|2
|2
|3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|T.Lopes lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Colorado
|040
|103
|203
|–
|13
|Chicago
|211
|000
|000
|–
|4
E_Anderson (2), Moncada (1). DP_Colorado 3, Chicago 1. LOB_Colorado 8, Chicago 6. 2B_Hampson (4), Rodgers (3), Anderson (3), Abreu 2 (4), Grandal (1), Jimenez (4). 3B_Bugarin (1). SF_Schebler.
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gold
|2
|1-3
|7
|4
|4
|0
|2
|Goudeau W, 1-0
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Kinley H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stephenson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lawrence
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Kennedy
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Smith
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Giolito L, 1-1
|4
|2-3
|7
|5
|4
|3
|4
|Silven
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lopez
|2
|2-3
|5
|5
|5
|2
|1
|Hazelwood
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Severino
|1
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|2
HBP_Anderson by_Gold; Sosa by_Kennedy.
WP_Severino.
Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Alan Porter.
T_3:22. A_5381
