Rockies 13, White Sox 4

The Associated Press
April 3, 2022 8:00 pm
< a min read
      
Colorado Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 42 13 17 13 Totals 33 4 9 4
Hampson ss 4 0 1 2 Andrson ss 2 1 1 1
B.Srven c 2 0 1 2 Sanchez 2b 1 0 0 0
Iglsias dh 6 0 2 3 L.Rbert cf 3 1 1 0
Blckmon rf 2 0 1 0 Dedelow cf 1 0 0 0
Schbler lf 1 0 0 1 J.Abreu 1b 4 1 2 0
Stovall 3b 1 0 0 0 Grandal c 3 0 1 1
Con.Joe 1b 3 0 1 0 N.Cuffo c 1 0 0 0
A.Trejo ss 2 0 0 0 Jimenez lf 3 0 2 2
Rodgers 2b 3 1 1 0 Cspedes lf 1 0 0 0
Collins 2b 1 1 0 0 Moncada 3b 3 0 0 0
El.Diaz c 4 1 1 0 Le.Sosa 3b 0 0 0 0
Zbowski 1b 1 0 0 0 Pollock rf 3 0 0 0
Yo.Daza lf 3 2 3 1 Mendick ss 1 0 0 0
Bugarin cf 1 2 1 0 Hrrison 2b 2 1 1 0
Hlliard cf 2 2 1 0 M.Adlfo rf 2 0 1 0
Ty.Hill rf 1 1 1 1 A.Vughn dh 3 0 0 0
C.Wlker 1b 3 2 2 3
T.Lopes lf 2 1 1 0
Colorado 040 103 203 13
Chicago 211 000 000 4

E_Anderson (2), Moncada (1). DP_Colorado 3, Chicago 1. LOB_Colorado 8, Chicago 6. 2B_Hampson (4), Rodgers (3), Anderson (3), Abreu 2 (4), Grandal (1), Jimenez (4). 3B_Bugarin (1). SF_Schebler.

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Gold 2 1-3 7 4 4 0 2
Goudeau W, 1-0 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Kinley H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Stephenson 1 0 0 0 0 0
Lawrence 1 1 0 0 1 0
Kennedy 1 1 0 0 0 1
Smith 1 0 0 0 0 1
Chicago
Giolito L, 1-1 4 2-3 7 5 4 3 4
Silven 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Lopez 2 2-3 5 5 5 2 1
Hazelwood 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Severino 1 4 3 3 0 2

HBP_Anderson by_Gold; Sosa by_Kennedy.

WP_Severino.

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:22. A_5381

