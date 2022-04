Rossi crashes hard ahead of IndyCar qualifying at Barber

LEEDS, Ala. (AP) — Alexander Rossi destroyed his car in Saturday morning practice at Barber Motorsports Park, where Andretti Autosport had under three hours to repair the damage ahead of IndyCar qualifying.

Rossi hopes to use Barber as his breakout race in a frustrating start to the season, the final year in his contract with Andretti. He showed speed in Friday practice and planned to use the 45-minute Saturday morning session to prepare for qualifying.

But Rossi lost control of his car in the 17th and final turn with 31 minutes remaining in practice and slammed hard into a barrier on Barber’s permanent road course. The impact caused significant damage to his car and after climbing out, Rossi surveyed the carnage with his arms folded across his test.

Debris from Rossi’s car caused a flat tire for Helio Castroneves and Castroneves needed to be towed back to the pits.

Rossi has had a terrible start to the season. He was 20th in the season-opener at St. Petersburg, ran only 11 laps at Texas before a battery failure ended his race, and was eighth at Long Beach. He’s a free agent but believed to be headed to Arrow McLaren SP next season in a third entry; Michael Andretti has alleged he holds exclusive negotiating rights on Rossi and the driver can’t yet talk to other teams.

