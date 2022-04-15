Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Royals come into matchup against the Tigers on losing streak

The Associated Press
April 15, 2022 2:41 am
< a min read
      

Detroit Tigers (3-4) vs. Kansas City Royals (2-4)

Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (0-1, 9.00 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, three strikeouts); Royals: Brad Keller (0-0, .00 ERA, .50 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -131, Tigers +110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

        Insight by IBM: Join moderator Tom Temin, Steven Hernandez from the Department of Education and IBM's Koos Lodewijkx and Chris Crummey in this exclusive webinar as they discuss zero trust and cybersecurity.

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals come into a matchup with the Detroit Tigers after losing four straight games.

Kansas City had a 74-88 record overall and a 39-42 record at home last season. The Royals averaged 8.3 hits per game last season while batting a collective .249.

Detroit had a 77-85 record overall and a 35-46 record on the road last season. The Tigers batted .242 as a team in the 2021 season with a .707 OPS.

INJURIES: Royals: Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Javier Baez: day-to-day (thumb), Robbie Grossman: day-to-day (groin), Kyle Funkhouser: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Chafin: 10-Day IL (groin), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|21 AFCEA Bethesda April Webinar
4|21 Compliance Gateway Upstream...
4|21 AFCEA Small Business Procurement...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories