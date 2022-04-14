Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Royals come into matchup against the Tigers on losing streak

The Associated Press
April 14, 2022 2:41 am
< a min read
      

Detroit Tigers (2-4) vs. Kansas City Royals (2-3)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Casey Mize (0-1, 7.20 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, two strikeouts); Royals: Brad Keller (0-0, .00 ERA, .50 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -125, Tigers +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

        Insight by Proofpoint: How can organizations strike the right balance of cybersecurity, and data and application accessibility as risks and threats change? During this exclusive webinar, cybersecurity leaders will discuss best practices for this people-centric approach to zero trust.

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals look to end a three-game skid when they play the Detroit Tigers.

Kansas City had a 74-88 record overall and a 39-42 record in home games last season. The Royals pitching staff put up a 4.64 ERA collectively last season while averaging 8.6 strikeouts and 3.8 walks per nine innings.

Detroit had a 77-85 record overall and a 35-46 record on the road last season. The Tigers pitching staff had a collective 4.32 ERA last season while averaging eight strikeouts and 3.6 walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: Royals: Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Javier Baez: day-to-day (thumb), Robbie Grossman: day-to-day (groin), Kyle Funkhouser: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Chafin: 10-Day IL (groin), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|20 CARES Act Webinar
4|20 Security vs. Compliance: Can You Have...
4|20 Assessment: The Key to Cloud Success
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories