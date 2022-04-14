Royals come into matchup against the Tigers on losing streak

Detroit Tigers (2-4) vs. Kansas City Royals (2-3)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Casey Mize (0-1, 7.20 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, two strikeouts); Royals: Brad Keller (0-0, .00 ERA, .50 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -125, Tigers +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals look to end a three-game skid when they play the Detroit Tigers.

Kansas City had a 74-88 record overall and a 39-42 record in home games last season. The Royals pitching staff put up a 4.64 ERA collectively last season while averaging 8.6 strikeouts and 3.8 walks per nine innings.

Detroit had a 77-85 record overall and a 35-46 record on the road last season. The Tigers pitching staff had a collective 4.32 ERA last season while averaging eight strikeouts and 3.6 walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: Royals: Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Javier Baez: day-to-day (thumb), Robbie Grossman: day-to-day (groin), Kyle Funkhouser: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Chafin: 10-Day IL (groin), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

