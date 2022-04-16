Royals host the Tigers on home losing streak

Detroit Tigers (4-4) vs. Kansas City Royals (2-5)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matt Manning (0-0, 1.50 ERA, .17 WHIP, two strikeouts); Royals: Kris Bubic (0-1, 67.50 ERA, 7.50 WHIP, zero strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -122, Tigers +102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the Detroit Tigers looking to break a four-game home slide.

Kansas City had a 74-88 record overall and a 39-42 record at home last season. The Royals pitching staff had a collective 4.64 ERA while averaging 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2021 season.

Detroit had a 77-85 record overall and a 35-46 record in road games last season. The Tigers averaged eight hits per game last season while batting a collective .242 and slugging .399.

INJURIES: Royals: Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Casey Mize: 10-Day IL (elbow), Javier Baez: day-to-day (thumb), Robbie Grossman: day-to-day (groin), Kyle Funkhouser: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Chafin: 10-Day IL (groin), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

