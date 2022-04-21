Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Royals host the Twins on 3-game home win streak

The Associated Press
April 21, 2022 2:41 am
< a min read
      

Minnesota Twins (2-8) vs. Kansas City Royals (5-5)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (1-1, 2.70 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Royals: Zack Greinke (0-0, 2.45 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, one strikeout)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -121, Royals +102; over/under is 8 runs

        Zero Trust Exchange: Over three afternoons, beginning June 21, Federal News Network will share expert insights and advice on implementing zero trust — as well as detail where agencies are in their move to zero trust and early lessons learned. Register for the event now!

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Minnesota Twins.

Kansas City had a 74-88 record overall and a 39-42 record at home last season. The Royals averaged 8.3 hits per game last season and totaled 163 home runs.

Minnesota had a 73-89 record overall and a 35-46 record on the road last season. The Twins averaged 8.1 hits per game last season while batting a collective .241 and slugging .423.

INJURIES: Royals: Carlos Santana: day-to-day (undisclosed), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Sonny Gray: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Byron Buxton: day-to-day (knee), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jorge Alcala: 10-Day IL (elbow), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|27 AFCEA Las Vegas Chapter Tech &...
4|27 Actuarial Process Optimization:...
4|27 Intro to Trifacta: The Data Engineering...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories