Royals take 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Cardinals

The Associated Press
April 13, 2022 2:41 am
Kansas City Royals (2-3) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (3-1)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 1:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Zack Greinke (0-0, 1.59 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, one strikeout); Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (1-0, .00 ERA, .83 WHIP, six strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -151, Royals +129; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals look to end a three-game skid with a win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis had a 90-72 record overall and a 45-36 record in home games last season. The Cardinals pitching staff averaged 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 4.1 runs per game in the 2021 season.

Kansas City had a 74-88 record overall and a 35-46 record on the road last season. The Royals pitching staff had a collective 4.64 ERA last season while averaging 8.6 strikeouts and 3.8 walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Royals: Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

