Royals visit the Cardinals to start 2-game series

The Associated Press
April 12, 2022 2:41 am
Kansas City Royals (2-2) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (2-1)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Daniel Lynch (0-0); Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -182, Royals +156; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Kansas City Royals to open a two-game series.

St. Louis went 90-72 overall and 45-36 at home last season. The Cardinals slugged .412 with a .725 OPS as a team in the 2021 season.

Kansas City had a 74-88 record overall and a 35-46 record in road games last season. The Royals slugged .396 with a .702 OPS as a team in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Royals: Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

