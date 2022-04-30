Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Ruan propels Orlando City to 2-1 victory over Charlotte

The Associated Press
April 30, 2022 10:46 pm
< a min read
      

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Fullback Ruan scored his third career MLS goal and added an assist during first-half stoppage time to lead Orlando City SC to a 2-1 victory over Charlotte FC on Saturday.

Ruan staked Orlando City (5-3-2) to a 1-0 lead in the 16th minute and fed Faccundo Torres for a goal in the first minute of stoppage time for a 2-0 advantage.

Christian Fuchs scored for Charlotte (3-6-1) in the 60th minute when he converted the club’s first penalty kick. The MLS newcomers are 0-5-1 on the road this season.

Both teams had seven shots. but Orlando had a 4-1 edge in shots on goal.

        Industry Exchange: Data - Join us during this exclusive multi-day event as we feature data science experts from across the federal IT industry to share insights about the latest technologies and offer advice for capitalizing on federal data.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|7 MeriTalk 24th Anniversary CIO Cricket...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories