San Diego 12, Atlanta 1

The Associated Press
April 14, 2022 11:33 pm
< a min read
      
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 1 6 1 0 9
Albies 2b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .250
Olson 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .407
Riley 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .286
Ozuna lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .313
d’Arnaud c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .286
Rosario rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .043
Duvall cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Dickerson dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .077
Swanson ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .143
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 40 12 16 12 5 6
Grisham cf 5 0 0 0 1 2 .118
Nola c 4 3 1 1 1 0 .261
Machado 3b 6 4 5 2 0 0 .344
Cronenworth 2b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .296
Voit dh 5 1 2 3 0 1 .231
Hosmer 1b 5 1 4 2 0 0 .462
Myers rf 5 1 2 2 0 1 .219
Profar lf 2 0 0 1 2 0 .316
Abrams ss 5 1 1 1 0 1 .105
Atlanta 000 000 001_1 6 3
San Diego 320 002 23x_12 16 0

E_Rosario 2 (3), Albies (1). LOB_Atlanta 4, San Diego 12. 2B_Olson (3), Voit (1), Hosmer 2 (5). HR_Albies (2), off Avila; Abrams (1), off Morton; Machado (1), off Smith. RBIs_Albies (6), Hosmer 2 (3), Myers 2 (3), Abrams (1), Voit 3 (4), Machado 2 (5), Profar (8), Nola (6). SB_Machado 2 (3), Nola (1). CS_Machado (0). SF_Profar.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Albies, d’Arnaud 2); San Diego 7 (Profar 2, Hosmer 2, Grisham 2, Voit, Machado). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 6; San Diego 7 for 19.

Runners moved up_Swanson, Ozuna, Abrams, Myers. GIDP_Swanson, Voit.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Albies, Olson); San Diego 1 (Cronenworth, Hosmer).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Morton, L, 1-1 5 9 5 5 3 5 95 6.10
Newcomb 1 3 2 2 1 1 23 7.36
Smith 1 1 2 0 0 0 17 3.00
Thornburg 1 3 3 1 1 0 33 2.70
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Musgrove, W, 1-0 6 2-3 4 0 0 0 6 89 1.42
Hill 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 0.00
Stammen 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 3.00
Avila 1 2 1 1 0 2 16 9.00

HBP_Morton 2 (Nola,Cronenworth). WP_Avila.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_3:07. A_44,844 (40,209).

