San Diego 12, Atlanta 1

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|0
|9
|
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.407
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Ozuna lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Rosario rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.043
|Duvall cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Dickerson dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.077
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|12
|16
|12
|5
|6
|
|Grisham cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.118
|Nola c
|4
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.261
|Machado 3b
|6
|4
|5
|2
|0
|0
|.344
|Cronenworth 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.296
|Voit dh
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.231
|Hosmer 1b
|5
|1
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.462
|Myers rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.219
|Profar lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.316
|Abrams ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.105
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|001_1
|6
|3
|San Diego
|320
|002
|23x_12
|16
|0
E_Rosario 2 (3), Albies (1). LOB_Atlanta 4, San Diego 12. 2B_Olson (3), Voit (1), Hosmer 2 (5). HR_Albies (2), off Avila; Abrams (1), off Morton; Machado (1), off Smith. RBIs_Albies (6), Hosmer 2 (3), Myers 2 (3), Abrams (1), Voit 3 (4), Machado 2 (5), Profar (8), Nola (6). SB_Machado 2 (3), Nola (1). CS_Machado (0). SF_Profar.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Albies, d’Arnaud 2); San Diego 7 (Profar 2, Hosmer 2, Grisham 2, Voit, Machado). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 6; San Diego 7 for 19.
Runners moved up_Swanson, Ozuna, Abrams, Myers. GIDP_Swanson, Voit.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Albies, Olson); San Diego 1 (Cronenworth, Hosmer).
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton, L, 1-1
|5
|
|9
|5
|5
|3
|5
|95
|6.10
|Newcomb
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|23
|7.36
|Smith
|1
|
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|17
|3.00
|Thornburg
|1
|
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|33
|2.70
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Musgrove, W, 1-0
|6
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|89
|1.42
|Hill
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.00
|Stammen
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.00
|Avila
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|16
|9.00
HBP_Morton 2 (Nola,Cronenworth). WP_Avila.
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_3:07. A_44,844 (40,209).
