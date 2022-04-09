San Diego 3, Arizona 0

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|11
|2
|3
|10
|
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Machado 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|Cronenworth 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Voit dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Profar lf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.500
|Azocar lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Myers rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|Abrams ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Alfaro c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|0
|2
|0
|1
|8
|
|Hummel dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Marte 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|C.Kelly c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Walker 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Peralta lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Varsho cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Perdomo ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|P.Smith rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Ellis 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|a-Beer ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Alcántara 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|San Diego
|000
|002
|010_3
|11
|0
|Arizona
|000
|000
|000_0
|2
|1
a-flied out for Ellis in the 8th.
E_Ellis (1). LOB_San Diego 8, Arizona 3. 2B_Alfaro (1), Hosmer (2). HR_Profar (1), off Pérez. RBIs_Profar 2 (2). CS_Abrams (1). S_Grisham.
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 3 (Hosmer, Abrams, Voit); Arizona 1 (Beer). RISP_San Diego 1 for 6; Arizona 0 for 2.
GIDP_Machado.
DP_Arizona 1 (Alcántara, Marte, Walker).
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manaea, W, 1-0
|7
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|88
|0.00
|Hill, H, 2
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|0.00
|Lamet, H, 1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.00
|Rogers, S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.00
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|M.Kelly
|4
|
|4
|0
|0
|2
|7
|75
|0.00
|Wendelken
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|0.00
|Pérez, L, 0-1
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|9.00
|Poppen
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|0.00
|Castellanos
|2
|
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Lamet 2-0. IBB_off Poppen (Cronenworth).
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Sean Barber; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_2:44. A_17,297 (48,686).
