San Diego 3, Arizona 0

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 3 11 2 3 10 Grisham cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250 Machado 3b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .125 Cronenworth 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .200 Voit dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .000 Hosmer 1b 4 2 3 0 0 1 .500 Profar lf 3 1 2 2 1 0 .500 Azocar lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Myers rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .125 Abrams ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Alfaro c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .500

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 0 2 0 1 8 Hummel dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Marte 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000 C.Kelly c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Walker 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Peralta lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .200 Varsho cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Perdomo ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .200 P.Smith rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Ellis 3b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 a-Beer ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .400 Alcántara 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

San Diego 000 002 010_3 11 0 Arizona 000 000 000_0 2 1

a-flied out for Ellis in the 8th.

E_Ellis (1). LOB_San Diego 8, Arizona 3. 2B_Alfaro (1), Hosmer (2). HR_Profar (1), off Pérez. RBIs_Profar 2 (2). CS_Abrams (1). S_Grisham.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 3 (Hosmer, Abrams, Voit); Arizona 1 (Beer). RISP_San Diego 1 for 6; Arizona 0 for 2.

GIDP_Machado.

DP_Arizona 1 (Alcántara, Marte, Walker).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Manaea, W, 1-0 7 0 0 0 1 7 88 0.00 Hill, H, 2 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 16 0.00 Lamet, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.00 Rogers, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 0.00

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA M.Kelly 4 4 0 0 2 7 75 0.00 Wendelken 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 18 0.00 Pérez, L, 0-1 2-3 2 2 2 0 0 7 9.00 Poppen 1 1 0 0 1 1 15 0.00 Castellanos 2 3 1 0 0 1 26 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Lamet 2-0. IBB_off Poppen (Cronenworth).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Sean Barber; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_2:44. A_17,297 (48,686).

