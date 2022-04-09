Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

San Diego 3, Arizona 0

The Associated Press
April 9, 2022 12:43 am
< a min read
      
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 3 11 2 3 10
Grisham cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250
Machado 3b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .125
Cronenworth 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .200
Voit dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .000
Hosmer 1b 4 2 3 0 0 1 .500
Profar lf 3 1 2 2 1 0 .500
Azocar lf 0 0 0 0 0 0
Myers rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .125
Abrams ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Alfaro c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .500
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 0 2 0 1 8
Hummel dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Marte 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
C.Kelly c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Walker 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Peralta lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .200
Varsho cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Perdomo ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .200
P.Smith rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Ellis 3b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
a-Beer ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .400
Alcántara 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Diego 000 002 010_3 11 0
Arizona 000 000 000_0 2 1

a-flied out for Ellis in the 8th.

E_Ellis (1). LOB_San Diego 8, Arizona 3. 2B_Alfaro (1), Hosmer (2). HR_Profar (1), off Pérez. RBIs_Profar 2 (2). CS_Abrams (1). S_Grisham.

        Industry Exchange: Data - Join us during this exclusive multi-day event as we feature data science experts from across the federal IT industry to share insights about the latest technologies and offer advice for capitalizing on federal data.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 3 (Hosmer, Abrams, Voit); Arizona 1 (Beer). RISP_San Diego 1 for 6; Arizona 0 for 2.

GIDP_Machado.

DP_Arizona 1 (Alcántara, Marte, Walker).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Manaea, W, 1-0 7 0 0 0 1 7 88 0.00
Hill, H, 2 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 16 0.00
Lamet, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.00
Rogers, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 0.00
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
M.Kelly 4 4 0 0 2 7 75 0.00
Wendelken 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 18 0.00
Pérez, L, 0-1 2-3 2 2 2 0 0 7 9.00
Poppen 1 1 0 0 1 1 15 0.00
Castellanos 2 3 1 0 0 1 26 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Lamet 2-0. IBB_off Poppen (Cronenworth).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Sean Barber; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_2:44. A_17,297 (48,686).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|15 2022 Procurement Playbook - DOC -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories