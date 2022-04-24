San Diego 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|2
|5
|2
|
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|3
|
|Betts rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nola c
|5
|0
|0
|1
|
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cronenworth 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|T.Turner ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Machado 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Muncy dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Profar lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.Turner 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Smith c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Myers rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Alfaro dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taylor lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Beaty ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lux 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Abrams ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Azocar cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Grisham ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|020
|0
|—
|2
|San Diego
|011
|000
|000
|1
|—
|3
DP_Los Angeles 1, San Diego 2. LOB_Los Angeles 6, San Diego 6. 2B_T.Turner (2), Profar (3). HR_Cronenworth (1). SB_Azocar (2). SF_Myers (1). S_Grisham (2).
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Anderson
|4
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Bickford
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Vesia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|White
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Graterol
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hudson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bruihl L,0-1
|
|2-3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Darvish
|6
|
|1
|0
|0
|3
|7
|Wilson H,4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|García H,2
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Rogers BS,5-6
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Suarez W,1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Rogers (Smith). WP_García.
Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_3:27. A_44,444 (40,209).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.