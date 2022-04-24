Trending:
San Diego 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

The Associated Press
April 24, 2022 12:26 am
< a min read
      
Los Angeles San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 2 5 2 Totals 31 3 5 3
Betts rf 5 0 0 0 Nola c 5 0 0 1
Freeman 1b 3 0 0 0 Cronenworth 2b 3 1 2 1
T.Turner ss 4 0 1 2 Machado 3b 2 0 0 0
Muncy dh 4 0 0 0 Profar lf 4 1 1 0
J.Turner 3b 4 0 0 0 Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0
Smith c 3 0 1 0 Myers rf 3 0 1 1
Bellinger cf 4 0 1 0 Alfaro dh 2 0 0 0
Taylor lf 3 1 1 0 Beaty ph-dh 1 0 0 0
Lux 2b 3 1 1 0 Abrams ss 4 1 0 0
Azocar cf 3 0 1 0
Grisham ph 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles 000 000 020 0 2
San Diego 011 000 000 1 3

DP_Los Angeles 1, San Diego 2. LOB_Los Angeles 6, San Diego 6. 2B_T.Turner (2), Profar (3). HR_Cronenworth (1). SB_Azocar (2). SF_Myers (1). S_Grisham (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Anderson 4 2-3 4 2 2 3 4
Bickford 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Vesia 1 0 0 0 0 0
White 1 0 0 0 0 2
Graterol 1 0 0 0 1 1
Hudson 1 1 0 0 0 1
Bruihl L,0-1 2-3 0 1 0 0 0
San Diego
Darvish 6 1 0 0 3 7
Wilson H,4 1 0 0 0 0 1
García H,2 1-3 2 2 2 0 1
Rogers BS,5-6 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 2
Suarez W,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Rogers (Smith). WP_García.

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:27. A_44,444 (40,209).

