San Diego 7, Cincinnati 5

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 7 11 7 5 8 Grisham cf 4 0 0 0 1 3 .141 Cronenworth 2b 4 1 0 0 1 0 .197 Machado dh 5 2 4 1 0 0 .395 Profar lf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .210 Hosmer 1b 4 1 2 1 1 0 .415 Beaty rf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .091 1-Azocar pr-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .231 Alfaro c 3 0 1 2 1 2 .226 Abrams ss 3 1 1 0 0 0 .146 Kim 3b 4 1 3 3 0 1 .250

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 5 8 5 4 7 Fraley cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .125 b-India ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .256 2-Aquino pr-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .049 Naquin rf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .224 d-Senzel ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .184 Pham lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .186 Votto 1b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .129 K.Farmer ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .279 Drury 2b-3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .233 Moustakas dh 3 2 2 1 1 1 .176 Moran 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .206 a-Reynolds ph-2b 2 1 1 0 0 1 .667 Kolozsvary c 3 0 1 1 0 1 .143 c-Garcia ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .250

San Diego 100 004 110_7 11 3 Cincinnati 000 020 210_5 8 1

a-singled for Moran in the 7th. b-singled for Fraley in the 7th. c-singled for Kolozsvary in the 9th. d-flied out for Naquin in the 9th.

1-ran for Beaty in the 7th. 2-ran for India in the 7th.

E_Abrams 2 (2), Hill (1), Mahle (1). LOB_San Diego 9, Cincinnati 6. 2B_Machado (7), Kim 2 (2), Drury (3), Kolozsvary (1). RBIs_Hosmer (11), Alfaro 2 (4), Kim 3 (8), Machado (12), Moustakas (2), Kolozsvary (1), India (3), Naquin (8), Drury (7). SF_Alfaro.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 5 (Beaty, Cronenworth 4); Cincinnati 2 (Pham, Naquin). RISP_San Diego 3 for 12; Cincinnati 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Kolozsvary. GIDP_Abrams, Drury, K.Farmer.

DP_San Diego 3 (Kim, Cronenworth, Hosmer; Kim, Cronenworth, Hosmer; Abrams, Cronenworth, Hosmer); Cincinnati 2 (Votto, K.Farmer, Votto; Drury, K.Farmer, Votto).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Martinez, W, 1-2 5 5 2 2 2 5 86 4.12 Crismatt, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 20 1.86 Hill 1-3 1 2 1 1 0 13 6.75 García, H, 3 1 2-3 1 1 0 0 1 26 3.18 Rogers, S, 7-8 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 0.00

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mahle, L, 1-3 5 1-3 6 3 3 2 5 89 6.45 Santillan, BS, 1-2 2-3 1 2 2 1 0 29 8.10 Strickland 1 2 1 1 2 0 29 9.82 Moreta 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 10 4.50 Warren 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 4 3.86 B.Farmer 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 2.79

Inherited runners-scored_García 2-2, Santillan 2-2, Warren 1-1. HBP_Santillan 2 (Beaty,Abrams). WP_Martinez, García(3), Santillan.

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:35. A_10,449 (42,319).

