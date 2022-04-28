San Diego 7, Cincinnati 5

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|7
|11
|7
|5
|8
|
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.141
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.197
|Machado dh
|5
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.395
|Profar lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.415
|Beaty rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.091
|1-Azocar pr-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.226
|Abrams ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.146
|Kim 3b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.250
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|5
|8
|5
|4
|7
|
|Fraley cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.125
|b-India ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.256
|2-Aquino pr-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.049
|Naquin rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.224
|d-Senzel ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|Pham lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.186
|Votto 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.129
|K.Farmer ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Drury 2b-3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.233
|Moustakas dh
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.176
|Moran 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|a-Reynolds ph-2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.667
|Kolozsvary c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.143
|c-Garcia ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|San Diego
|100
|004
|110_7
|11
|3
|Cincinnati
|000
|020
|210_5
|8
|1
a-singled for Moran in the 7th. b-singled for Fraley in the 7th. c-singled for Kolozsvary in the 9th. d-flied out for Naquin in the 9th.
1-ran for Beaty in the 7th. 2-ran for India in the 7th.
E_Abrams 2 (2), Hill (1), Mahle (1). LOB_San Diego 9, Cincinnati 6. 2B_Machado (7), Kim 2 (2), Drury (3), Kolozsvary (1). RBIs_Hosmer (11), Alfaro 2 (4), Kim 3 (8), Machado (12), Moustakas (2), Kolozsvary (1), India (3), Naquin (8), Drury (7). SF_Alfaro.
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 5 (Beaty, Cronenworth 4); Cincinnati 2 (Pham, Naquin). RISP_San Diego 3 for 12; Cincinnati 3 for 11.
Runners moved up_Kolozsvary. GIDP_Abrams, Drury, K.Farmer.
DP_San Diego 3 (Kim, Cronenworth, Hosmer; Kim, Cronenworth, Hosmer; Abrams, Cronenworth, Hosmer); Cincinnati 2 (Votto, K.Farmer, Votto; Drury, K.Farmer, Votto).
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Martinez, W, 1-2
|5
|
|5
|2
|2
|2
|5
|86
|4.12
|Crismatt, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|1.86
|Hill
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|13
|6.75
|García, H, 3
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|3.18
|Rogers, S, 7-8
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mahle, L, 1-3
|5
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|2
|5
|89
|6.45
|Santillan, BS, 1-2
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|29
|8.10
|Strickland
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|29
|9.82
|Moreta
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|10
|4.50
|Warren
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.86
|B.Farmer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.79
Inherited runners-scored_García 2-2, Santillan 2-2, Warren 1-1. HBP_Santillan 2 (Beaty,Abrams). WP_Martinez, García(3), Santillan.
Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_3:35. A_10,449 (42,319).
