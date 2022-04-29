San Diego 7, Pittsburgh 3

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 7 7 7 7 5 Grisham cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .134 Cronenworth 2b 4 1 2 2 1 0 .213 Machado 3b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .388 Profar dh 4 0 0 0 1 0 .197 Hosmer 1b 3 1 0 0 2 0 .397 Nola c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .200 Beaty rf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .080 1-Azocar pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .231 T.Thompson lf-rf 3 1 1 2 1 1 .333 Kim ss 4 2 2 2 0 1 .273

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 3 10 3 2 7 Gamel lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .228 a-Marisnick ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Reynolds cf 3 2 0 0 2 0 .188 Hayes 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .323 Vogelbach dh 4 0 2 2 0 1 .311 Castillo ss 4 0 2 1 0 1 .260 Suwinski rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .188 Chavis 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .269 VanMeter 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .179 Knapp c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .167

San Diego 002 022 100_7 7 0 Pittsburgh 200 010 000_3 10 0

a-popped out for Gamel in the 9th.

1-ran for Beaty in the 8th.

LOB_San Diego 8, Pittsburgh 8. 2B_Nola (1). HR_Kim (3), off Z.Thompson; Cronenworth (2), off Howard. RBIs_Kim 2 (10), Cronenworth 2 (12), Machado (13), T.Thompson 2 (2), Vogelbach 2 (8), Castillo (5). SB_Machado (4), Reynolds (1). CS_T.Thompson (1). SF_Machado.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (Nola 3, Profar); Pittsburgh 4 (Chavis, Suwinski, Knapp, Reynolds). RISP_San Diego 2 for 10; Pittsburgh 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Hosmer, Profar, VanMeter. LIDP_Hayes.

DP_San Diego 1 (Hosmer).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Darvish, W, 2-1 6 8 3 3 1 5 98 4.44 Suarez 2 0 0 0 1 2 21 4.66 Stammen 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 8 3.68 Rogers, S, 8-9 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 0.00

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Z.Thompson, L, 0-3 4 1-3 3 4 4 2 3 80 10.05 Fletcher 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 15 9.35 Hembree 1 2 1 1 0 1 16 6.48 Howard 1 1 1 1 1 0 25 9.00 Sulser 2 0 0 0 3 1 34 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Rogers 2-0, Fletcher 2-2, Hembree 1-1. IBB_off Sulser (Hosmer). HBP_Fletcher (Grisham), Sulser (Nola).

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T_3:19. A_9,755 (38,747).

