San Diego 7, Pittsburgh 3

The Associated Press
April 29, 2022 10:18 pm
1 min read
      
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 7 7 7 7 5
Grisham cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .134
Cronenworth 2b 4 1 2 2 1 0 .213
Machado 3b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .388
Profar dh 4 0 0 0 1 0 .197
Hosmer 1b 3 1 0 0 2 0 .397
Nola c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .200
Beaty rf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .080
1-Azocar pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .231
T.Thompson lf-rf 3 1 1 2 1 1 .333
Kim ss 4 2 2 2 0 1 .273
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 3 10 3 2 7
Gamel lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .228
a-Marisnick ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Reynolds cf 3 2 0 0 2 0 .188
Hayes 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .323
Vogelbach dh 4 0 2 2 0 1 .311
Castillo ss 4 0 2 1 0 1 .260
Suwinski rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .188
Chavis 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .269
VanMeter 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .179
Knapp c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .167
San Diego 002 022 100_7 7 0
Pittsburgh 200 010 000_3 10 0

a-popped out for Gamel in the 9th.

1-ran for Beaty in the 8th.

LOB_San Diego 8, Pittsburgh 8. 2B_Nola (1). HR_Kim (3), off Z.Thompson; Cronenworth (2), off Howard. RBIs_Kim 2 (10), Cronenworth 2 (12), Machado (13), T.Thompson 2 (2), Vogelbach 2 (8), Castillo (5). SB_Machado (4), Reynolds (1). CS_T.Thompson (1). SF_Machado.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (Nola 3, Profar); Pittsburgh 4 (Chavis, Suwinski, Knapp, Reynolds). RISP_San Diego 2 for 10; Pittsburgh 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Hosmer, Profar, VanMeter. LIDP_Hayes.

DP_San Diego 1 (Hosmer).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Darvish, W, 2-1 6 8 3 3 1 5 98 4.44
Suarez 2 0 0 0 1 2 21 4.66
Stammen 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 8 3.68
Rogers, S, 8-9 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 0.00
Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Z.Thompson, L, 0-3 4 1-3 3 4 4 2 3 80 10.05
Fletcher 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 15 9.35
Hembree 1 2 1 1 0 1 16 6.48
Howard 1 1 1 1 1 0 25 9.00
Sulser 2 0 0 0 3 1 34 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Rogers 2-0, Fletcher 2-2, Hembree 1-1. IBB_off Sulser (Hosmer). HBP_Fletcher (Grisham), Sulser (Nola).

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T_3:19. A_9,755 (38,747).

