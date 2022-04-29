San Diego 7, Pittsburgh 3

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|7
|7
|7
|7
|5
|
|Grisham cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.134
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.213
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.388
|Profar dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.197
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.397
|Nola c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Beaty rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.080
|1-Azocar pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|T.Thompson lf-rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.333
|Kim ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.273
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|3
|10
|3
|2
|7
|
|Gamel lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|a-Marisnick ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Reynolds cf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.188
|Hayes 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.323
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.311
|Castillo ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.260
|Suwinski rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Chavis 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|VanMeter 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Knapp c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|San Diego
|002
|022
|100_7
|7
|0
|Pittsburgh
|200
|010
|000_3
|10
|0
a-popped out for Gamel in the 9th.
1-ran for Beaty in the 8th.
LOB_San Diego 8, Pittsburgh 8. 2B_Nola (1). HR_Kim (3), off Z.Thompson; Cronenworth (2), off Howard. RBIs_Kim 2 (10), Cronenworth 2 (12), Machado (13), T.Thompson 2 (2), Vogelbach 2 (8), Castillo (5). SB_Machado (4), Reynolds (1). CS_T.Thompson (1). SF_Machado.
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (Nola 3, Profar); Pittsburgh 4 (Chavis, Suwinski, Knapp, Reynolds). RISP_San Diego 2 for 10; Pittsburgh 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Hosmer, Profar, VanMeter. LIDP_Hayes.
DP_San Diego 1 (Hosmer).
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Darvish, W, 2-1
|6
|
|8
|3
|3
|1
|5
|98
|4.44
|Suarez
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|4.66
|Stammen
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.68
|Rogers, S, 8-9
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0.00
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Z.Thompson, L, 0-3
|4
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|2
|3
|80
|10.05
|Fletcher
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|15
|9.35
|Hembree
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|6.48
|Howard
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|25
|9.00
|Sulser
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|34
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Rogers 2-0, Fletcher 2-2, Hembree 1-1. IBB_off Sulser (Hosmer). HBP_Fletcher (Grisham), Sulser (Nola).
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Charlie Ramos.
T_3:19. A_9,755 (38,747).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.