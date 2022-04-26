San Diego 9, Cincinnati 6

|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|9
|12
|9
|
|Totals
|34
|6
|8
|5
|
|Nola c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|India 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cronenworth 2b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|
|Naquin rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Machado 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Profar lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Votto 1b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|1
|2
|3
|
|K.Farmer ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Myers rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Senzel cf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|Azocar rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moran 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Campusano dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Garcia c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grisham cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Fraley dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kim ss
|3
|2
|1
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|San Diego
|001
|800
|000
|—
|9
|Cincinnati
|010
|220
|001
|—
|6
E_Nola 2 (2), Kim (2). LOB_San Diego 7, Cincinnati 3. 2B_Profar (4), Fraley (2), India (2), Naquin (5). 3B_Cronenworth (2). HR_Kim (2), Hosmer (1), Senzel (1).
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Musgrove W,3-0
|6
|
|7
|5
|2
|1
|4
|S.Wilson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|García
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Suarez
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sanmartin L,0-3
|3
|
|8
|9
|9
|1
|2
|Hoffman
|2
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Diaz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strickland
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|B.Farmer
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
Sanmartin pitched to 8 batters in the 4th.
WP_B.Farmer.
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Jerry Layne.
T_3:11. A_10,056 (42,319).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.