San Diego 9, Cincinnati 6

San Diego Cincinnati ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 38 9 12 9 Totals 34 6 8 5 Nola c 5 0 0 0 India 2b 4 1 1 0 Cronenworth 2b 5 1 2 3 Naquin rf 4 1 1 1 Machado 3b 4 1 2 0 Pham lf 4 0 1 0 Profar lf 5 1 1 1 Votto 1b 3 1 0 1 Hosmer 1b 3 1 2 3 K.Farmer ss 4 1 1 0 Myers rf 3 1 2 0 Senzel cf 3 2 2 1 Azocar rf 2 0 0 0 Moran 3b 4 0 1 2 Campusano dh 5 1 1 0 Garcia c 4 0 0 0 Grisham cf 3 1 1 0 Fraley dh 4 0 1 0 Kim ss 3 2 1 2

San Diego 001 800 000 — 9 Cincinnati 010 220 001 — 6

E_Nola 2 (2), Kim (2). LOB_San Diego 7, Cincinnati 3. 2B_Profar (4), Fraley (2), India (2), Naquin (5). 3B_Cronenworth (2). HR_Kim (2), Hosmer (1), Senzel (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Diego Musgrove W,3-0 6 7 5 2 1 4 S.Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 1 García 1 0 0 0 0 2 Suarez 1 1 1 1 0 1

Cincinnati Sanmartin L,0-3 3 8 9 9 1 2 Hoffman 2 3 0 0 0 2 Diaz 1 0 0 0 0 1 Strickland 1 0 0 0 2 2 B.Farmer 2 1 0 0 2 3

Sanmartin pitched to 8 batters in the 4th.

WP_B.Farmer.

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Jerry Layne.

T_3:11. A_10,056 (42,319).

