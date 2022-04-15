San Francisco 4, Cleveland 1

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|4
|8
|4
|4
|9
|
|Yastrzemski rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Belt 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.368
|Ruf dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.200
|Pederson lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.375
|a-Slater ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.071
|Crawford ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.190
|Flores 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Estrada 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Duggar cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Bart c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.333
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|1
|3
|1
|2
|10
|
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.321
|Kwan lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.455
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.464
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.313
|Miller 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.522
|Naylor 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Mercado rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|San Francisco
|010
|001
|020_4
|8
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|100_1
|3
|1
a-walked for Pederson in the 7th.
E_Ramírez (2). LOB_San Francisco 10, Cleveland 4. 2B_Duggar (2), Flores (2), Miller (6), Ramírez (4). HR_Crawford (1), off Plesac; Pederson (2), off Plesac; Bart (2), off Castro. RBIs_Crawford (1), Pederson (2), Bart 2 (4), Miller (7). SF_Miller.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 5 (Bart, Duggar, Crawford 3); Cleveland 2 (Naylor, Rosario). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 7; Cleveland 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Estrada. GIDP_Reyes.
DP_San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Estrada, Belt).
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodón, W, 1-0
|7
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|9
|90
|1.50
|Rogers, H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.45
|Doval, S, 2-3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|5.06
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Plesac, L, 0-1
|5
|1-3
|7
|2
|2
|1
|4
|81
|1.64
|Stephan
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0.00
|Gose
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|3.86
|Shaw
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|5.40
|Castro
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.38
|Hentges
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.86
|Pilkington
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Stephan 1-0, Shaw 2-0. HBP_Rodón (Kwan), Gose (Yastrzemski). WP_Gose.
Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, James Hoye; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_2:56. A_33,469 (34,788).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.