San Francisco 4, Cleveland 1

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 4 8 4 4 9 Yastrzemski rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .211 Belt 1b 3 0 0 0 2 1 .368 Ruf dh 4 0 0 0 1 2 .200 Pederson lf 3 1 2 1 0 0 .375 a-Slater ph-lf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .071 Crawford ss 5 1 1 1 0 1 .190 Flores 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .273 Estrada 2b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .200 Duggar cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .176 Bart c 4 1 2 2 0 2 .333

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 1 3 1 2 10 Straw cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .321 Kwan lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .455 Ramírez 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .464 Reyes dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .188 Rosario ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .313 Miller 2b 2 0 1 1 0 1 .522 Naylor 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Mercado rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .179 Hedges c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000

San Francisco 010 001 020_4 8 0 Cleveland 000 000 100_1 3 1

a-walked for Pederson in the 7th.

E_Ramírez (2). LOB_San Francisco 10, Cleveland 4. 2B_Duggar (2), Flores (2), Miller (6), Ramírez (4). HR_Crawford (1), off Plesac; Pederson (2), off Plesac; Bart (2), off Castro. RBIs_Crawford (1), Pederson (2), Bart 2 (4), Miller (7). SF_Miller.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 5 (Bart, Duggar, Crawford 3); Cleveland 2 (Naylor, Rosario). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 7; Cleveland 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Estrada. GIDP_Reyes.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Estrada, Belt).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rodón, W, 1-0 7 2 1 1 2 9 90 1.50 Rogers, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 2.45 Doval, S, 2-3 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 5.06

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Plesac, L, 0-1 5 1-3 7 2 2 1 4 81 1.64 Stephan 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 0.00 Gose 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 17 3.86 Shaw 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 11 5.40 Castro 2-3 1 2 0 0 1 12 3.38 Hentges 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.86 Pilkington 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Stephan 1-0, Shaw 2-0. HBP_Rodón (Kwan), Gose (Yastrzemski). WP_Gose.

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, James Hoye; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:56. A_33,469 (34,788).

