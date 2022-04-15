San Francisco 4, Cleveland 1

|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|4
|8
|4
|
|Totals
|28
|1
|3
|1
|
|Yastrzemski rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Belt 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kwan lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ruf dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Pederson lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Slater ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crawford ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Miller 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Flores 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Naylor 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Estrada 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Mercado rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Duggar cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bart c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|San Francisco
|010
|001
|020
|—
|4
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
E_Ramírez (2). DP_San Francisco 1, Cleveland 0. LOB_San Francisco 10, Cleveland 4. 2B_Duggar (2), Flores (2), Miller (6), Ramírez (4). HR_Crawford (1), Pederson (2), Bart (2). SF_Miller (1).
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rodón W,1-0
|7
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|9
|Rogers H,3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Doval S,2-3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Plesac L,0-1
|5
|1-3
|7
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Stephan
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gose
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Shaw
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Castro
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Hentges
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pilkington
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_Rodón (Kwan), Gose (Yastrzemski). WP_Gose.
Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, James Hoye; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_2:56. A_33,469 (34,788).
