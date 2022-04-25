San Francisco 4, Milwaukee 2

|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|4
|6
|4
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|
|Pederson rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|McCutchen dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dubón cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adames ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Belt 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ruf lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Slater rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hiura 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tellez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Flores dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Cain cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|González cf-rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Caratini c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Estrada 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Brosseau 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Vosler 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wong 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Casali c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|022
|—
|4
|Milwaukee
|010
|000
|010
|—
|2
E_Leone (1). DP_San Francisco 0, Milwaukee 1. LOB_San Francisco 5, Milwaukee 4. 2B_Casali (2), Estrada (3). HR_Pederson (6), González (1), Adames (2). SB_González (0).
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Long
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Leone
|1
|
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Brebbia
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Littell
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Álvarez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Marte
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McGee W,1-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Doval S,4-5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Burnes
|6
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|11
|Gott
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Cousins L,2-1
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
HBP_Burnes (Belt).
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Bill Welke; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Chris Segal.
T_3:01. A_21,186 (41,900).
