San Francisco 4, Milwaukee 2

The Associated Press
April 25, 2022 9:27 pm
< a min read
      
San Francisco Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 4 6 4 Totals 32 2 5 2
Pederson rf 3 1 1 2 McCutchen dh 4 0 0 0
Dubón cf 0 0 0 0 Adames ss 4 1 1 1
Belt 1b 3 0 1 0 Yelich lf 4 0 1 0
Ruf lf 3 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0
Slater rf 0 0 0 0 Hiura 1b 2 1 1 0
Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 Tellez ph 1 0 0 0
Flores dh 3 1 0 0 Cain cf 4 0 0 0
González cf-rf 4 1 2 2 Caratini c 3 0 0 0
Estrada 2b 4 0 1 0 Brosseau 3b 3 0 2 1
Vosler 3b 3 0 0 0 Wong 2b 3 0 0 0
Casali c 4 1 1 0
San Francisco 000 000 022 4
Milwaukee 010 000 010 2

E_Leone (1). DP_San Francisco 0, Milwaukee 1. LOB_San Francisco 5, Milwaukee 4. 2B_Casali (2), Estrada (3). HR_Pederson (6), González (1), Adames (2). SB_González (0).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Long 1 1 0 0 0 1
Leone 1 2 1 0 0 1
Brebbia 2 0 0 0 1 2
Littell 1 1 0 0 0 3
Álvarez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Marte 1 0 0 0 0 0
McGee W,1-1 1 1 1 1 0 0
Doval S,4-5 1 0 0 0 0 1
Milwaukee
Burnes 6 2-3 2 0 0 2 11
Gott 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 1
Cousins L,2-1 1 2 2 2 2 2

HBP_Burnes (Belt).

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Bill Welke; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:01. A_21,186 (41,900).

Sports News

Top Stories