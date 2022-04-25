San Francisco 4, Milwaukee 2

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|4
|6
|4
|4
|14
|
|Pederson rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.362
|Dubón cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.150
|Belt 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Ruf lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.164
|Slater rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.230
|Flores dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.268
|González cf-rf-lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.308
|Estrada 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Vosler 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.267
|Casali c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.174
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|1
|9
|
|McCutchen dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Adames ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.194
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Hiura 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.240
|a-Tellez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Cain cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Caratini c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Brosseau 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.211
|Wong 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.161
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|022_4
|6
|1
|Milwaukee
|010
|000
|010_2
|5
|0
a-struck out for Hiura in the 9th.
E_Leone (1). LOB_San Francisco 5, Milwaukee 4. 2B_Casali (2), Estrada (3). HR_Pederson (6), off Gott; González (1), off Cousins; Adames (2), off McGee. RBIs_Pederson 2 (10), González 2 (5), Brosseau (3), Adames (5). SB_González (0). CS_González (1).
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 2 (Ruf, Casali); Milwaukee 1 (Caratini). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 3; Milwaukee 1 for 3.
Runners moved up_Cain 2. GIDP_Crawford.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Hiura, Adames).
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Long
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|0.00
|Leone
|1
|
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|21
|1.42
|Brebbia
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|29
|1.12
|Littell
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|0.00
|Álvarez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.93
|Marte
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|1.80
|McGee, W, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|3.18
|Doval, S, 4-5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.24
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Burnes
|6
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|11
|106
|1.75
|Gott
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|12
|2.57
|Cousins, L, 2-1
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|32
|6.00
Inherited runners-scored_Gott 1-0. IBB_off Cousins (Vosler). HBP_Burnes (Belt).
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Bill Welke; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Chris Segal.
T_3:01. A_21,186 (41,900).
