San Francisco 4, Milwaukee 2

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 4 6 4 4 14 Pederson rf 3 1 1 2 1 2 .362 Dubón cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .150 Belt 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .241 Ruf lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .164 Slater rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .214 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .230 Flores dh 3 1 0 0 1 2 .268 González cf-rf-lf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .308 Estrada 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .258 Vosler 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .267 Casali c 4 1 1 0 0 2 .174

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 5 2 1 9 McCutchen dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .237 Adames ss 4 1 1 1 0 2 .194 Yelich lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .196 Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .228 Hiura 1b 2 1 1 0 1 1 .240 a-Tellez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .208 Cain cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Caratini c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .238 Brosseau 3b 3 0 2 1 0 0 .211 Wong 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .161

San Francisco 000 000 022_4 6 1 Milwaukee 010 000 010_2 5 0

a-struck out for Hiura in the 9th.

E_Leone (1). LOB_San Francisco 5, Milwaukee 4. 2B_Casali (2), Estrada (3). HR_Pederson (6), off Gott; González (1), off Cousins; Adames (2), off McGee. RBIs_Pederson 2 (10), González 2 (5), Brosseau (3), Adames (5). SB_González (0). CS_González (1).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 2 (Ruf, Casali); Milwaukee 1 (Caratini). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 3; Milwaukee 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Cain 2. GIDP_Crawford.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Hiura, Adames).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Long 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 0.00 Leone 1 2 1 0 0 1 21 1.42 Brebbia 2 0 0 0 1 2 29 1.12 Littell 1 1 0 0 0 3 13 0.00 Álvarez 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 1.93 Marte 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 1.80 McGee, W, 1-1 1 1 1 1 0 0 15 3.18 Doval, S, 4-5 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 3.24

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Burnes 6 2-3 2 0 0 2 11 106 1.75 Gott 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 1 12 2.57 Cousins, L, 2-1 1 2 2 2 2 2 32 6.00

Inherited runners-scored_Gott 1-0. IBB_off Cousins (Vosler). HBP_Burnes (Belt).

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Bill Welke; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:01. A_21,186 (41,900).

