San Francisco 5, N.Y. Mets 2

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 5 8 5 3 10 Yastrzemski rf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .200 Belt dh 3 1 1 1 1 1 .282 Ruf 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .167 Pederson lf 4 1 2 1 0 2 .333 Slater lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .105 Crawford ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .220 Flores 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .216 Estrada 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .227 Duggar cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .200 Bart c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .207

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 2 9 2 4 11 Nimmo cf 4 0 2 0 1 1 .323 S.Marte rf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .235 Lindor ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .277 Alonso 1b 4 1 3 0 0 1 .260 Escobar dh 3 0 2 0 1 1 .317 Canha lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .360 Davis 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .211 a-Canó ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .185 Guillorme 2b 2 1 0 0 1 2 .063 b-Do.Smith ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .174 McNeil 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .293 McCann c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .120

San Francisco 310 100 000_5 8 0 New York 000 000 110_2 9 0

a-grounded out for Davis in the 8th. b-lined out for Guillorme in the 8th.

LOB_San Francisco 5, New York 10. 2B_Pederson (1), Escobar (7). HR_Belt (4), off Bassitt. RBIs_Pederson (4), Crawford (4), Flores (5), Belt (8), Yastrzemski (2), S.Marte (11), Canha (4). SB_Estrada (2). CS_S.Marte (2).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 3 (Yastrzemski, Estrada, Duggar); New York 4 (Do.Smith 2, Davis 2). RISP_San Francisco 4 for 11; New York 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Flores, Canha, Canó.

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rodón, W, 2-0 5 3 0 0 2 8 95 1.06 Brebbia 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 2 28 1.80 Leone 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 5 2.08 Rogers 1 3 1 1 0 0 17 2.70 McGee, S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 1 1 21 1.93

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bassitt, L, 2-1 6 8 5 5 1 6 97 3.00 Shreve 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 1.42 Reid-Foley 2 0 0 0 1 3 37 7.71

Inherited runners-scored_Leone 2-1. WP_Bassitt.

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:20. A_30,050 (41,922).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.