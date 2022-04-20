San Francisco 5, N.Y. Mets 2

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|5
|8
|5
|3
|10
|
|Yastrzemski rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.200
|Belt dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.282
|Ruf 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.167
|Pederson lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.333
|Slater lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.105
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.220
|Flores 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.216
|Estrada 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.227
|Duggar cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Bart c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.207
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|2
|9
|2
|4
|11
|
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.323
|S.Marte rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.235
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Escobar dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.317
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.360
|Davis 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|a-Canó ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|Guillorme 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.063
|b-Do.Smith ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|McNeil 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|McCann c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.120
|San Francisco
|310
|100
|000_5
|8
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|110_2
|9
|0
a-grounded out for Davis in the 8th. b-lined out for Guillorme in the 8th.
LOB_San Francisco 5, New York 10. 2B_Pederson (1), Escobar (7). HR_Belt (4), off Bassitt. RBIs_Pederson (4), Crawford (4), Flores (5), Belt (8), Yastrzemski (2), S.Marte (11), Canha (4). SB_Estrada (2). CS_S.Marte (2).
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 3 (Yastrzemski, Estrada, Duggar); New York 4 (Do.Smith 2, Davis 2). RISP_San Francisco 4 for 11; New York 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Flores, Canha, Canó.
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodón, W, 2-0
|5
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|8
|95
|1.06
|Brebbia
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|28
|1.80
|Leone
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2.08
|Rogers
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|17
|2.70
|McGee, S, 2-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|1.93
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bassitt, L, 2-1
|6
|
|8
|5
|5
|1
|6
|97
|3.00
|Shreve
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|1.42
|Reid-Foley
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|37
|7.71
Inherited runners-scored_Leone 2-1. WP_Bassitt.
Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_3:20. A_30,050 (41,922).
