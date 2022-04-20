Trending:
San Francisco 5, N.Y. Mets 2

The Associated Press
April 20, 2022 10:45 pm
< a min read
      
San Francisco New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 5 8 5 Totals 35 2 9 2
Yastrzemski rf 5 1 2 1 Nimmo cf 4 0 2 0
Belt dh 3 1 1 1 S.Marte rf 5 0 1 1
Ruf 1b 3 1 0 0 Lindor ss 5 0 0 0
Pederson lf 4 1 2 1 Alonso 1b 4 1 3 0
Slater lf 0 0 0 0 Escobar dh 3 0 2 0
Crawford ss 4 0 1 1 Canha lf 4 0 1 1
Flores 3b 4 0 1 1 Davis 3b 3 0 0 0
Estrada 2b 3 0 0 0 Canó ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Duggar cf 4 1 1 0 Guillorme 2b 2 1 0 0
Bart c 4 0 0 0 Do.Smith ph 1 0 0 0
McNeil 3b 0 0 0 0
McCann c 3 0 0 0
San Francisco 310 100 000 5
New York 000 000 110 2

LOB_San Francisco 5, New York 10. 2B_Pederson (1), Escobar (7). HR_Belt (4). SB_Estrada (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Rodón W,2-0 5 3 0 0 2 8
Brebbia 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 2
Leone 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Rogers 1 3 1 1 0 0
McGee S,2-2 1 0 0 0 1 1
New York
Bassitt L,2-1 6 8 5 5 1 6
Shreve 1 0 0 0 1 1
Reid-Foley 2 0 0 0 1 3

WP_Bassitt.

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:20. A_30,050 (41,922).

Top Stories