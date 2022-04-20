San Francisco 5, N.Y. Mets 2

|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|5
|8
|5
|
|Totals
|35
|2
|9
|2
|
|Yastrzemski rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Belt dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|S.Marte rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Ruf 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pederson lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|
|Slater lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Escobar dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Flores 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Davis 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Estrada 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Canó ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Duggar cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Guillorme 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Bart c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Do.Smith ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McNeil 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McCann c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|San Francisco
|310
|100
|000
|—
|5
|New York
|000
|000
|110
|—
|2
LOB_San Francisco 5, New York 10. 2B_Pederson (1), Escobar (7). HR_Belt (4). SB_Estrada (2).
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rodón W,2-0
|5
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|8
|Brebbia
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Leone
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rogers
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|McGee S,2-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bassitt L,2-1
|6
|
|8
|5
|5
|1
|6
|Shreve
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Reid-Foley
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
WP_Bassitt.
Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_3:20. A_30,050 (41,922).
