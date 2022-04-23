San Francisco 5, Washington 2

|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|5
|10
|5
|
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|
|Yastrzemski cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Thomas lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Slater ph-cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Soto rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Belt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ruf dh
|3
|1
|0
|1
|
|Bell 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pederson lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Fox 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dubón cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Franco 3b-1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|C.Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Flores 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Escobar ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Estrada 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Adams c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|González rf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Ruiz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Casali c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Robles cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|San Francisco
|100
|040
|000
|—
|5
|Washington
|000
|020
|000
|—
|2
E_Flores (3). DP_San Francisco 1, Washington 1. LOB_San Francisco 6, Washington 6. 2B_Flores (4), Robles (2). HR_Adams (1). SB_Estrada (3). SF_González (1). S_Robles (3).
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wood W,2-0
|5
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Leone H,2
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brebbia H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T.Rogers H,5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Doval S,3-4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sanchez L,0-1
|4
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Clay
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Cishek
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Perez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rainey
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Finnegan
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Clay (Belt).
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_2:48. A_27,799 (41,339).
