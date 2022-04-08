San Francisco 6, Miami 5

|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|39
|5
|9
|5
|
|Totals
|33
|6
|6
|5
|
|Soler lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Yastrzemski rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cooper 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dubón ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sánchez cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Belt 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Aguilar dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ruf dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|A.García rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pederson lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wendle 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Slater ph-lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Anderson ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rojas ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Flores 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stallings c
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|Estrada 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Berti pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Duggar cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Henry c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bart c
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|Chisholm Jr. 2b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Miami
|000
|000
|203
|0
|—
|5
|San Francisco
|002
|010
|011
|1
|—
|6
E_Wendle 2 (2), Flores (1), Estrada (1). DP_Miami 1, San Francisco 1. LOB_Miami 8, San Francisco 6. 2B_Slater (1). HR_Stallings (1), Chisholm Jr. (1), Bart (1), Belt (1), Estrada (1). SB_Slater (1).
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alcantara
|5
|
|3
|3
|2
|5
|4
|Scott
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sulser
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bleier
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Head
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bender BS,0-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Bass L,0-1
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Webb
|6
|
|5
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Leone H,1
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Ty.Rogers H,1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|McGee H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Doval BS,0-1
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Brebbia
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Álvarez W,1-0
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Webb pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
WP_Ty.Rogers.
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_3:26. A_40,853 (41,915).
