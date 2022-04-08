Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

San Francisco 6, Miami 5

The Associated Press
April 8, 2022 8:25 pm
< a min read
      
Miami San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 5 9 5 Totals 33 6 6 5
Soler lf 5 0 0 0 Yastrzemski rf 2 0 0 0
Cooper 1b 5 0 1 0 Dubón ph-cf 2 0 0 0
Sánchez cf 4 0 0 0 Belt 1b 4 2 2 1
Aguilar dh 5 0 1 0 Ruf dh 3 1 1 1
A.García rf 5 0 1 0 Pederson lf 1 0 0 0
Wendle 3b 3 1 1 0 Slater ph-lf 3 0 1 1
Anderson ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Crawford ss 3 0 0 0
Rojas ss 4 1 1 0 Flores 3b 4 0 0 0
Stallings c 4 1 2 3 Estrada 2b 4 1 1 1
Berti pr 0 1 0 0 Duggar cf-lf 4 0 0 0
Henry c 0 0 0 0 Bart c 3 2 1 1
Chisholm Jr. 2b 3 1 2 2
Miami 000 000 203 0 5
San Francisco 002 010 011 1 6

E_Wendle 2 (2), Flores (1), Estrada (1). DP_Miami 1, San Francisco 1. LOB_Miami 8, San Francisco 6. 2B_Slater (1). HR_Stallings (1), Chisholm Jr. (1), Bart (1), Belt (1), Estrada (1). SB_Slater (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Alcantara 5 3 3 2 5 4
Scott 1 0 0 0 0 1
Sulser 1 0 0 0 0 1
Bleier 2-3 1 1 1 0 0
Head 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Bender BS,0-1 1 1 1 1 0 1
Bass L,0-1 2-3 1 1 1 1 0
San Francisco
Webb 6 5 1 1 1 3
Leone H,1 1-3 1 1 1 1 0
Ty.Rogers H,1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
McGee H,1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Doval BS,0-1 1 3 3 3 0 0
Brebbia 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Álvarez W,1-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Webb pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

WP_Ty.Rogers.

        Insight by Affigent: How is the Army preparing for Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2)? During this webinar, we look at how the Program Executive Office for Command, Control, Communications–Tactical plans to test new capabilities to create a data fabric built on integrated data.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_3:26. A_40,853 (41,915).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|15 2022 Procurement Playbook - DOC -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories