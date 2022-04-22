On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
San Francisco 7, Washington 1

The Associated Press
April 22, 2022 10:14 pm
< a min read
      
San Francisco Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 7 12 6 Totals 30 1 6 1
Slater lf-cf 5 1 2 3 C.Hernandez 2b 4 0 0 0
Flores 3b 4 1 1 0 Soto rf 4 0 2 0
Belt 1b 3 0 0 0 Cruz dh 3 0 0 0
Ruf dh 5 1 2 0 Bell 1b 4 0 2 0
Estrada 2b 4 1 2 0 Ruiz c 3 0 0 0
Crawford ss 5 1 3 3 Thomas lf 3 0 1 0
Dubón cf 3 0 0 0 Franco 3b 3 1 1 1
González ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Escobar ss 3 0 0 0
Bart c 3 1 0 0 Robles cf 3 0 0 0
Yastrzemski rf 4 1 2 0
San Francisco 070 000 000 7
Washington 000 000 010 1

E_Robles (2). DP_San Francisco 2, Washington 1. LOB_San Francisco 8, Washington 3. 2B_Crawford 2 (3), Bell (3), Soto (3). HR_Slater (1), Franco (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Long 2 2 0 0 0 1
Junis W,1-0 5 3 0 0 0 4
Marte 1 1 1 1 0 1
García 1 0 0 0 1 0
Washington
Corbin L,0-3 1 2-3 7 7 7 3 4
Ramírez 3 1-3 1 0 0 0 3
Perez 1 0 0 0 2 0
Murphy 1 1 0 0 0 1
Espino 2 3 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_2:53. A_23,751 (41,339).

Top Stories