San Francisco 7, Washington 1

|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|7
|12
|6
|
|Totals
|30
|1
|6
|1
|
|Slater lf-cf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|
|C.Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Flores 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Soto rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Belt 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cruz dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ruf dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Estrada 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Ruiz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crawford ss
|5
|1
|3
|3
|
|Thomas lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dubón cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Franco 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|González ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Escobar ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bart c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Yastrzemski rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|San Francisco
|070
|000
|000
|—
|7
|Washington
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
E_Robles (2). DP_San Francisco 2, Washington 1. LOB_San Francisco 8, Washington 3. 2B_Crawford 2 (3), Bell (3), Soto (3). HR_Slater (1), Franco (2).
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Long
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Junis W,1-0
|5
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Marte
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|García
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Corbin L,0-3
|1
|2-3
|7
|7
|7
|3
|4
|Ramírez
|3
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Perez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Murphy
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Espino
|2
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_2:53. A_23,751 (41,339).
