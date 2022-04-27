Trending:
Sports News

San Francisco 8, Oakland 2

The Associated Press
April 27, 2022 1:05 am
1 min read
      
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 5 2 3 15
Kemp dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .250
Neuse 3b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .327
Murphy c 3 0 0 0 1 3 .232
Piscotty rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .240
Bethancourt 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .206
Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .193
Pache cf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .211
Lopes lf-2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .000
N.Allen 2b 1 1 0 0 1 1 .133
b-Brown ph-lf 1 0 1 1 0 0 .196
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 8 7 8 3 6
Pederson rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .347
a-Slater ph-cf-rf 2 1 1 3 0 0 .233
Belt 1b 4 1 2 0 0 2 .258
Ruf lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .154
Dubón cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .150
Crawford ss 1 2 0 0 2 0 .226
Flores dh 4 2 2 4 0 0 .283
González cf-rf-lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .294
Estrada 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .258
Vosler 3b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .222
Bart c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .158
Oakland 001 000 100_2 5 1
San Francisco 023 000 30x_8 7 1

a-flied out for Pederson in the 5th. b-doubled for N.Allen in the 7th.

E_Neuse (4), Bart (2). LOB_Oakland 6, San Francisco 3. 2B_Bethancourt (3), Brown (4), Flores (5). HR_Flores (2), off Jefferies; Slater (2), off Lemoine. RBIs_Neuse (9), Brown (13), Flores 4 (12), Estrada (11), Slater 3 (9). SB_Neuse (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Murphy, Kemp, Piscotty, Pache); San Francisco 1 (Flores). RISP_Oakland 1 for 7; San Francisco 4 for 7.

Runners moved up_Ruf. GIDP_Vosler.

DP_Oakland 1 (N.Allen, Neuse, Bethancourt).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Jefferies, L, 1-3 4 4 5 5 2 3 72 3.26
Puk 2 0 0 0 0 1 22 1.23
Lemoine 2-3 3 3 3 1 2 26 5.62
Kolarek 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 14 6.35
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rodón, W, 3-0 6 3 1 1 2 9 104 1.17
Leone 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 11 2.57
García, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 0.00
Marte 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 1.50
Castro 1 0 0 0 1 3 24 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Kolarek 1-0, García 1-0. HBP_Kolarek (Crawford). WP_Jefferies, Rodón.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_3:01. A_32,898 (41,915).

Sports News

Top Stories