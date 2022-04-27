San Francisco 8, Oakland 2

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|3
|15
|
|Kemp dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|Neuse 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.327
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.232
|Piscotty rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Bethancourt 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.193
|Pache cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.211
|Lopes lf-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|N.Allen 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.133
|b-Brown ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.196
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|8
|7
|8
|3
|6
|
|Pederson rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.347
|a-Slater ph-cf-rf
|2
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.233
|Belt 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Ruf lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|Dubón cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.150
|Crawford ss
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.226
|Flores dh
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.283
|González cf-rf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Estrada 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.258
|Vosler 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Bart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.158
|Oakland
|001
|000
|100_2
|5
|1
|San Francisco
|023
|000
|30x_8
|7
|1
a-flied out for Pederson in the 5th. b-doubled for N.Allen in the 7th.
E_Neuse (4), Bart (2). LOB_Oakland 6, San Francisco 3. 2B_Bethancourt (3), Brown (4), Flores (5). HR_Flores (2), off Jefferies; Slater (2), off Lemoine. RBIs_Neuse (9), Brown (13), Flores 4 (12), Estrada (11), Slater 3 (9). SB_Neuse (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Murphy, Kemp, Piscotty, Pache); San Francisco 1 (Flores). RISP_Oakland 1 for 7; San Francisco 4 for 7.
Runners moved up_Ruf. GIDP_Vosler.
DP_Oakland 1 (N.Allen, Neuse, Bethancourt).
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Jefferies, L, 1-3
|4
|
|4
|5
|5
|2
|3
|72
|3.26
|Puk
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|1.23
|Lemoine
|
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|26
|5.62
|Kolarek
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|6.35
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodón, W, 3-0
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|9
|104
|1.17
|Leone
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|11
|2.57
|García, H, 1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0.00
|Marte
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|1.50
|Castro
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|24
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Kolarek 1-0, García 1-0. HBP_Kolarek (Crawford). WP_Jefferies, Rodón.
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T_3:01. A_32,898 (41,915).
