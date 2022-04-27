San Francisco 8, Oakland 2

|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|
|Totals
|31
|8
|7
|8
|
|Kemp dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pederson rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Neuse 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Slater ph-cf
|2
|1
|1
|3
|
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Belt 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Piscotty rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ruf lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bethancourt 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dubón cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crawford ss
|1
|2
|0
|0
|
|Pache cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Flores dh
|4
|2
|2
|4
|
|Lopes lf-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|González cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|N.Allen 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Estrada 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Brown ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Vosler 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Oakland
|001
|000
|100
|—
|2
|San Francisco
|023
|000
|30x
|—
|8
E_Neuse (4), Bart (2). DP_Oakland 1, San Francisco 0. LOB_Oakland 6, San Francisco 3. 2B_Bethancourt (3), Brown (4), Flores (5). HR_Flores (2), Slater (2). SB_Neuse (3).
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Jefferies L,1-3
|4
|
|4
|5
|5
|2
|3
|Puk
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lemoine
|
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Kolarek
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rodón W,3-0
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|9
|Leone
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|García H,1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Marte
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Castro
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
HBP_Kolarek (Crawford). WP_Jefferies, Rodón.
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T_3:01. A_32,898 (41,915).
