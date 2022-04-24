Trending:
San Jose 4, Seattle 3

The Associated Press
April 24, 2022 12:25 am
Seattle 2 1 3
San Jose 1 3 4

First Half_1, Seattle, Lodeiro, 1 (penalty kick), 14th minute; 2, Seattle, Roldan, 1 (Lodeiro), 20th; 3, San Jose, Espinoza, 2, 45th+2.

Second Half_4, Seattle, Morris, 2 (Lodeiro), 57th; 5, San Jose, Espinoza, 3 (Monteiro), 64th; 6, San Jose, Yueill, 1 (Monteiro), 65th; 7, San Jose, Espinoza, 4 (penalty kick), 90th+4.

Goalies_Seattle, Stefan Frei, Stefan Cleveland; San Jose, JT Marcinkowski, Matt Bersano.

Yellow Cards_Nathan, San Jose, 11th; Calvo, San Jose, 67th; Remedi, San Jose, 67th; Vargas, Seattle, 83rd.

Referee_Ted Unkel. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Hanson, Frank Anderson, Younes Marrakchi. 4th Official_Brandon Stevis.

___

Lineups

Seattle_Stefan Frei; Xavier Arreaga (Yeimar Gomez Andrade, 62nd), Jackson Ragen, Nouhou Tolo; Joao Paulo (Obed Vargas, 75th), Nicolas Lodeiro (Kelyn Rowe, 82nd), Alex Roldan, Cristian Roldan, Albert Rusnak; Jordan Morris (Jimmy Medranda, 74th), Raul Ruidiaz (Will Bruin, 82nd).

San Jose_JT Marcinkowski; Francisco Calvo, Marcos Lopez (Tanner Beason, 80th), Paul Marie, Nathan; Cristian Espinoza, Jan Gregus (Cade Cowell, 62nd), Jamiro Monteiro, Eric Remedi, Jackson Yueill; Jeremy Ebobisse (Benjamin Kikanovic, 86th).

