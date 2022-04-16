Saturday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Elvin Rodriguez to Toledo (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Wily Peralta from Toledo. Designated RHP Bryan Garcia for assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed RHP Josh Sborz on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of LHP Matt Moore from Round Rock (IL).

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Promoted G Troy Grosenick from Providence (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled C Adam Ruzicka from Stockton (AHL) loan.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Reassigned G Jack LaFontaine to Chicago (AHL) from Norfolk (ECHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Chase Pearson from Grand Rapids (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Assigned G Ken Appleby to Worcester (ECHL) on loan.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled G Filip Gustavsson from Belleville (AHL). Reassigned G Mads Sogaard to Belleville.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Promoted G Felix Sandstrom from Lehigh Valley (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Promoted C Jasper Weatherby form San Jose (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Reassigned D Kristians Rubins to Toronto (AHL) on loan.

American Hockey League

TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled D Brennan Kapcheck and F Zach O’Brien from Newfoundland (ECHL). Assigned D Matteo Pietroniro to Newfoundland.

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL – Suspended Orlando C Odeen Tufto one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a game on April 15 against Greenville. Suspended Kansas City C Ryan Harrison one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a game on April 15 against Wichita.

WHEELING NAILERS — Acquired G Bill Higgins from the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG).

WORCESTER RAILERS — Released G Jeremy Forbes Brisebois to the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG).

