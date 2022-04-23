On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Sports News

Saturday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
April 23, 2022 2:56 pm
1 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contract of C Jose Godoy from St. Paul (IL). Transferred RHP Jorge Alcala to the 60-day IL. Placed RHP Jhon Romero on the 10-day IL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated LHP Kirby Snead and OF Stephen Piscotty from the Covid-19 IL. Placed INF Drew Jackson on the Covid-19 IL. Returned LHP Sam Selman to Las Vegas (PCL).

National League

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of RHP Aaron Sanchez from Rochester (IL). Designated RHP Patrick Murphy for assignment.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled G Aaron Dell from Rochester (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Promoted G Dustin Wolf from Stockton (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled G Justus Annunen from Colorado (AHL) loan.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled RW Riley Barber and LW Taro Hirose from Grand Rapids (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled F Joseph Cramarossa from Iowa (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled G Felix Sandstrom from Lehigh Valley (AHL) loan.

WINNIPEG JETS — Reassigned G Mikhail Berdin to Manitoba (AHL).

Minor League Hockey
American Hockey League

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled G Troy Grosenick from Boston (NHL) loan.

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Suspended Tulsa LW Jimmy Soper one game and fined him and undisclosed amount for his actions in a game on April 22 against Utah.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

DC UNITED — Acquired G Luis Zamudio on a four-day loan from USL Championship affiliate Loudoun United FC.

