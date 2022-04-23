Saturday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contract of C Jose Godoy from St. Paul (IL). Transferred RHP Jorge Alcala to the 60-day IL. Placed RHP Jhon Romero on the 10-day IL.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated LHP Kirby Snead and OF Stephen Piscotty from the Covid-19 IL. Placed INF Drew Jackson on the Covid-19 IL. Returned LHP Sam Selman to Las Vegas (PCL).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of RHP Aaron Sanchez from Rochester (IL). Designated RHP Patrick Murphy for assignment.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled G Aaron Dell from Rochester (AHL).
CALGARY FLAMES — Promoted G Dustin Wolf from Stockton (AHL).
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled G Justus Annunen from Colorado (AHL) loan.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled RW Riley Barber and LW Taro Hirose from Grand Rapids (AHL).
MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled F Joseph Cramarossa from Iowa (AHL).
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled G Felix Sandstrom from Lehigh Valley (AHL) loan.
WINNIPEG JETS — Reassigned G Mikhail Berdin to Manitoba (AHL).
|Minor League Hockey
|American Hockey League
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled G Troy Grosenick from Boston (NHL) loan.
ECHL — Suspended Tulsa LW Jimmy Soper one game and fined him and undisclosed amount for his actions in a game on April 22 against Utah.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
DC UNITED — Acquired G Luis Zamudio on a four-day loan from USL Championship affiliate Loudoun United FC.
