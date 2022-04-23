Saturday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Activated RHP Cal Quantrill from the COVID-19 IL. Optioned LHP Tanner Tully to Columbus (IL).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contract of C Jose Godoy from St. Paul (IL). Transferred RHP Jorge Alcala to the 60-day IL. Placed RHP Jhon Romero on the 10-day IL.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated LHP Kirby Snead and OF Stephen Piscotty from the Covid-19 IL. Placed INF Drew Jackson on the Covid-19 IL. Returned LHP Sam Selman to Las Vegas (PCL).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Designated INF Kevan Padlo for assignment.
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled RHP Corbin Martin from Reno (PCL). Placed RHP Sean Poppen on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 21. Traded OF Stuart Fairchild to Seattle for cash considerations.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of RHP Aaron Sanchez from Rochester (IL). Designated RHP Patrick Murphy for assignment.
|BASKETBALL
|Women’s National Basketball Association
ATLANTA — Waived G Que Morrison.
INDIANA — Announced G Ali Patberg cleared waivers.
PHOENIX — Announced F/C Macee Williams cleared waivers.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled G Aaron Dell from Rochester (AHL).
CALGARY FLAMES — Promoted G Dustin Wolf from Stockton (AHL).
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled G Justus Annunen from Colorado (AHL) loan.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled RW Riley Barber and LW Taro Hirose from Grand Rapids (AHL).
MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled F Joseph Cramarossa from Iowa (AHL).
OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled RW Scott Sabourin from Belleville (AHL) loan.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled G Felix Sandstrom from Lehigh Valley (AHL) loan.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled D Carl Dahlstrom from Toronto (AHL).
WINNIPEG JETS — Reassigned G Mikhail Berdin to Manitoba (AHL).
|Minor League Hockey
|American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended Tucson F Tyson Empey one game for his actions in a game on April 22 against Bakersfield.
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Assigned D Garrett McFadden to Reading (ECHL).
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled G Troy Grosenick from Boston (NHL) loan.
ECHL — Suspended Tulsa LW Jimmy Soper one game and fined him and undisclosed amount for his actions in a game on April 22 against Utah.
ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated F Jared Bethune from reserve. Placed F Corey Durocher on reserve.
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated F Michael Neville from reserve. Placed F Nathan Perkovich on reserve.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated D Joe Masonius from reserve. Placed F Mark Rassell on reserve.
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Released G Ryan Lemire to the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG).
READING ROYALS — Placed D Mike Chen on reserve.
TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Activated F Alexandre Fortin from reserve. Placed F Alexis D’Aoust on reserve.
TULSA OILERS — Activated Fs Maxim Golod and Eddie Matsushima from reserve. Placed Fs Connor Bramwell and Ethan Stewart on reserve.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW — Signed F Noah Fuson from Columbus Crew 2 to a short-term loan agreement.
DC UNITED — Acquired G Luis Zamudio on a four-day loan from USL Championship affiliate Loudoun United FC.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.