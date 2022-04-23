Saturday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Activated RHP Cal Quantrill from the COVID-19 IL. Optioned LHP Tanner Tully to Columbus (IL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contract of C Jose Godoy from St. Paul (IL). Transferred RHP Jorge Alcala to the 60-day IL. Placed RHP Jhon Romero on the 10-day IL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated LHP Kirby Snead and OF Stephen Piscotty from the Covid-19 IL. Placed INF Drew Jackson on the Covid-19 IL. Returned LHP Sam Selman to Las Vegas (PCL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Designated INF Kevan Padlo for assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled RHP Corbin Martin from Reno (PCL). Placed RHP Sean Poppen on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 21. Traded OF Stuart Fairchild to Seattle for cash considerations.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of RHP Aaron Sanchez from Rochester (IL). Designated RHP Patrick Murphy for assignment.

BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association

ATLANTA — Waived G Que Morrison.

INDIANA — Announced G Ali Patberg cleared waivers.

PHOENIX — Announced F/C Macee Williams cleared waivers.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled G Aaron Dell from Rochester (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Promoted G Dustin Wolf from Stockton (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled G Justus Annunen from Colorado (AHL) loan.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled RW Riley Barber and LW Taro Hirose from Grand Rapids (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled F Joseph Cramarossa from Iowa (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled RW Scott Sabourin from Belleville (AHL) loan.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled G Felix Sandstrom from Lehigh Valley (AHL) loan.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled D Carl Dahlstrom from Toronto (AHL).

WINNIPEG JETS — Reassigned G Mikhail Berdin to Manitoba (AHL).

Minor League Hockey American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Tucson F Tyson Empey one game for his actions in a game on April 22 against Bakersfield.

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Assigned D Garrett McFadden to Reading (ECHL).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled G Troy Grosenick from Boston (NHL) loan.

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Suspended Tulsa LW Jimmy Soper one game and fined him and undisclosed amount for his actions in a game on April 22 against Utah.

ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated F Jared Bethune from reserve. Placed F Corey Durocher on reserve.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated F Michael Neville from reserve. Placed F Nathan Perkovich on reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated D Joe Masonius from reserve. Placed F Mark Rassell on reserve.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Released G Ryan Lemire to the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG).

READING ROYALS — Placed D Mike Chen on reserve.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Activated F Alexandre Fortin from reserve. Placed F Alexis D’Aoust on reserve.

TULSA OILERS — Activated Fs Maxim Golod and Eddie Matsushima from reserve. Placed Fs Connor Bramwell and Ethan Stewart on reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Signed F Noah Fuson from Columbus Crew 2 to a short-term loan agreement.

DC UNITED — Acquired G Luis Zamudio on a four-day loan from USL Championship affiliate Loudoun United FC.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.