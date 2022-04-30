On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Sports News

Saturday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
April 30, 2022 3:05 pm
1 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Signed INF Christian Sepulveda to a rookie-level contract.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Bailey Ober on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 29. Recalled RHP Cole Sands from St. Paul (IL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed LHP Tayler Saucedo on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Bowden Francis from Buffalo (IL).

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Assigned Ds Simon Benoit and Trevor Carrick, RWs Henter Drew and Buddy Robinson to San Diego (AHL) on loan.

BOSTON BRUINS — Assigned D Jack Ahcan, Cs Marc McLaughlin, Oskar Steen and Jack Studnicka to Providence (AHL) on loan.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned Ds Kevin Dahl, Nikita Okhotiuk and Reilly Walsh, LW Nolan Foote, F Alexander Holtz and C Fabian Zetterlund to Utica (AHL) on loan.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled LW Tim Gettinger, RW Lauri Pajuniemi, Ds Zac Jones, Matthew Robertson, Jarred Tonordi and Nils Lundkvist and G Keith Kinkaid from Hartford (AHL) loans.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Assigned G Filip Gustavsson, C Mark Kastelic, LW Viktor Lodin and RW Parker Kelly to Belleville (AHL) on loan.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled Ds Linus Hogberg and Egor Zamula and G Felix Sanstrom from Lehigh Valley (AHL) loans.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled C Dakota Joshua from Springfield (AHL) loan.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Assigned RW Joey Anderson to Toronto (AHL) on loan.

American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Recalled D Xavier Bernard from Atlanta (ECHL) loan.

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Announced head coach Mike Eaves to be leaving at the end of the season.

WILKES BARRE/SCRANTON — Released G Joel Blomqvist from his amateur tryout contract (ATO).

East Coast Hockey League

ATLANTA GLADIATORS— Recalled C Mitchell Hoelscher from Belleville (AHL) loan.

