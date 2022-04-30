Saturday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Signed INF Christian Sepulveda to a rookie-level contract.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Bailey Ober on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 29. Recalled RHP Cole Sands from St. Paul (IL).
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed LHP Tayler Saucedo on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Bowden Francis from Buffalo (IL).
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Assigned Ds Simon Benoit and Trevor Carrick, RWs Henter Drew and Buddy Robinson to San Diego (AHL) on loan.
BOSTON BRUINS — Assigned D Jack Ahcan, Cs Marc McLaughlin, Oskar Steen and Jack Studnicka to Providence (AHL) on loan.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned Ds Kevin Dahl, Nikita Okhotiuk and Reilly Walsh, LW Nolan Foote, F Alexander Holtz and C Fabian Zetterlund to Utica (AHL) on loan.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled LW Tim Gettinger, RW Lauri Pajuniemi, Ds Zac Jones, Matthew Robertson, Jarred Tonordi and Nils Lundkvist and G Keith Kinkaid from Hartford (AHL) loans.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Assigned G Filip Gustavsson, C Mark Kastelic, LW Viktor Lodin and RW Parker Kelly to Belleville (AHL) on loan.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled Ds Linus Hogberg and Egor Zamula and G Felix Sanstrom from Lehigh Valley (AHL) loans.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled C Dakota Joshua from Springfield (AHL) loan.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Assigned RW Joey Anderson to Toronto (AHL) on loan.
BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Recalled D Xavier Bernard from Atlanta (ECHL) loan.
CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Announced head coach Mike Eaves to be leaving at the end of the season.
WILKES BARRE/SCRANTON — Released G Joel Blomqvist from his amateur tryout contract (ATO).
ATLANTA GLADIATORS— Recalled C Mitchell Hoelscher from Belleville (AHL) loan.
