Saturday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Signed INF Christian Sepulveda to a rookie-level contract. Recalled RHP Elvis Peguero from Salt Lake (PCL). Placed RHP Archie Bradley on the IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Bailey Ober on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 29. Recalled RHP Cole Sands from St. Paul (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Claimed RHP Domingo Tapia off waivers from the Kansas City and optioned him to Las Vegas (PCL). Designated OF Mickey McDonald for assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled OF Zach Reks from Round Rock (PCL). Optioned RHP Spencer Howard to Round Rock.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed LHP Tayler Saucedo on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Bowden Francis from Buffalo (IL).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled LHP Locke St. John from Iowa (IL). Optioned RHP Mark Leiter to Iowa.

NEW YORK METS — Reinstated RHP Taijuan Walker from the IL. Optioned RHP Yoan Lopez to Syracuse (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated INF/OF Cole Tucker from the IL. Optioned INF/OF Tucupita Marcano to Altoona (EL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Acquired INF Mike Ford in trade from Seattle in exchange for cash considerations. Assigned OF Ka’ai Tom to Sacramento (PCL).

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Phoenix Suns $25,000 for violating league injury reporting rules in a game on April 28 against New Orleans.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Assigned Ds Simon Benoit and Trevor Carrick, RWs Hunter Drew and Buddy Robinson to San Diego (AHL) on loan.

BOSTON BRUINS — Assigned D Jack Ahcan, Cs Marc McLaughlin, Oskar Steen and Jack Studnicka to Providence (AHL) on loan.

BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned G Michael Houser to Cincinnati (ECHL).

DALLAS STARS — Recalled G Adam Scheel from Texas (AHL). Reassigned F Fredrik Karlstrom to Texas.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned C Kyle Criscuolo, LW Taro Hirose and C Joe Veleno to Grand Rapids (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned Ds Kevin Dahl, Nikita Okhotiuk and Reilly Walsh, LW Nolan Foote, F Alexander Holtz and C Fabian Zetterlund to Utica (AHL) on loan.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled LW Tim Gettinger, RW Lauri Pajuniemi, Ds Zac Jones, Matthew Robertson, Jarred Tonordi and Nils Lundkvist and G Keith Kinkaid from Hartford (AHL) loans.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Assigned G Filip Gustavsson, C Mark Kastelic, LW Viktor Lodin and RW Parker Kelly to Belleville (AHL) on loan.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled Ds Linus Hogberg and Egor Zamula and G Felix Sanstrom from Lehigh Valley (AHL) loans.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled C Dakota Joshua from Springfield (AHL) loan.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled F Riley Nash from Syracuse (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Assigned RW Joey Anderson to Toronto (AHL) on loan.

American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Recalled D Xavier Bernard from Atlanta (ECHL) loan.

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Announced that head coach Mike Eaves will be leaving at the end of the season.

WILKES BARRE/SCRANTON — Released G Joel Blomqvist from his amateur tryout contract (ATO).

East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated D Nolan Kneen from reserve. Placed F Jack Combs on reserve.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS— Recalled C Mitchell Hoelscher from Belleville (AHL) loan.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated F Dylan Vander Esch from reserve. Placed F Darik Angeli on reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated D Joe Masonius from reserve. Placed D Marcus McIvor on reserve. Released G Matt Calas back to the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG).

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated F Chase Zieky from reserve. Placed F Luke Santerno on reserve.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Activated D Tristan Pomerleau and F Nathan Noel from reserve. Placed Ds Matt Hellickson and Garrett Johnston on reserve.

READING ROYALS — Activated D Mike Chen and F Kevin Conley from reserve. Placed D Garret Cockerill and F Jackson Cressey on reserve.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated F Jesse Mychan from reserve. Placed F Quinn Preston on reserve.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Activated D Olivier Galipeau and F Brenden Locke from reserve. Placed D Mathieu Gagnon and F Shawn St-Amant on reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — Activated Fs Bobby Hampton and Tyler Drevitch from reserve. Placed Fs Shaw Boomhower and Jared Cockrell on reserve.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.