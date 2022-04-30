Saturday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Signed INF Christian Sepulveda to a rookie-level contract. Recalled RHP Elvis Peguero from Salt Lake (PCL). Placed RHP Archie Bradley on the IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Bailey Ober on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 29. Recalled RHP Cole Sands from St. Paul (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Claimed RHP Domingo Tapia off waivers from the Kansas City and optioned him to Las Vegas (PCL). Designated OF Mickey McDonald for assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled OF Stuart Fairchild from Tacoma (PCL). Placed OF Mitch Haniger on the 10-day IL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled OF Zach Reks from Round Rock (PCL). Optioned RHP Spencer Howard to Round Rock.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed LHP Tayler Saucedo on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Bowden Francis from Buffalo (IL).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled LHP Locke St. John from Iowa (IL). Optioned RHP Mark Leiter to Iowa.

CINCINNATI REDS — Selected the contract of RHP Connor Overton. Designated OF Aristides Aquino for assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled INF/OF Zach McKinstry from Oklahoma City (PCL). Selected the contract of RHP Carson Fulmer from Oklahoma City. Optioned RHP Andre Jackson to Oklahoma City. Placed RHP Mitch White on the COVID IL.

NEW YORK METS — Reinstated RHP Taijuan Walker from the IL. Optioned RHP Yoan Lopez to Syracuse (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated INF/OF Cole Tucker from the IL. Optioned INF/OF Tucupita Marcano to Altoona (EL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Acquired INF Mike Ford from Seattle in exchange for cash considerations. Assigned OF Ka’ai Tom to Sacramento (PCL).

Minor League Frontier League

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Released LHP Paul Perez.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Acquired C Ermindo Escobar from the Gastonia (Atlantic League).

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Released LHP Jake Mulholland and RHP Alex Watkins.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed C Alfonso Reda.

OTTAWA TITANS — Signed INF Brendon Dadson.

QUÉBEC CAPITALES — Signed C Jeffry Parra to a contract extension.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed LHP Juan Pichardo.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Phoenix Suns $25,000 for violating league injury reporting rules in a game on April 28 against New Orleans.

FOOTBALL National Football League

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Acquired CB Troy Hill from Cleveland in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round draft pick.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Agreed to terms with undrafted free agents S Mike Brown, WRs Thomas Hennigan, Tre Turner, RB Bryant Koback, OLBs Zach McCloud, Luiji Vilain, DT Tyarise Stevenson, C Josh Sokol and P Ryan Wright.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Released QB Kevin Hogan.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Assigned Ds Simon Benoit and Trevor Carrick, RWs Hunter Drew and Buddy Robinson to San Diego (AHL) on loan.

BOSTON BRUINS — Assigned D Jack Ahcan, Cs Marc McLaughlin, Oskar Steen and Jack Studnicka to Providence (AHL) on loan.

BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned G Michael Houser to Cincinnati (ECHL).

DALLAS STARS — Recalled G Adam Scheel from Texas (AHL). Reassigned F Fredrik Karlstrom to Texas.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned C Kyle Criscuolo, LW Taro Hirose and C Joe Veleno to Grand Rapids (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned Ds Kevin Dahl, Nikita Okhotiuk and Reilly Walsh, LW Nolan Foote, F Alexander Holtz and C Fabian Zetterlund to Utica (AHL) on loan.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled LW Tim Gettinger, RW Lauri Pajuniemi, Ds Zac Jones, Matthew Robertson, Jarred Tonordi and Nils Lundkvist and G Keith Kinkaid from Hartford (AHL) loans.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Assigned G Filip Gustavsson, C Mark Kastelic, LW Viktor Lodin and RW Parker Kelly to Belleville (AHL) on loan.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled Ds Linus Hogberg and Egor Zamula and G Felix Sanstrom from Lehigh Valley (AHL) loans.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled C Dakota Joshua from Springfield (AHL) loan.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled F Riley Nash from Syracuse (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Assigned RW Joey Anderson to Toronto (AHL) on loan.

American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Recalled D Xavier Bernard from Atlanta (ECHL) loan.

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Announced that head coach Mike Eaves will be leaving at the end of the season.

WILKES BARRE/SCRANTON — Released G Joel Blomqvist from his amateur tryout contract (ATO).

East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated D Nolan Kneen from reserve. Placed F Jack Combs on reserve.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS— Recalled C Mitchell Hoelscher from Belleville (AHL) loan.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated F Dylan Vander Esch from reserve. Placed F Darik Angeli on reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated D Joe Masonius from reserve. Placed D Marcus McIvor on reserve. Released G Matt Calas back to the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG).

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated F Chase Zieky from reserve. Placed F Luke Santerno on reserve.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Activated D Tristan Pomerleau and F Nathan Noel from reserve. Placed Ds Matt Hellickson and Garrett Johnston on reserve.

READING ROYALS — Activated D Mike Chen and F Kevin Conley from reserve. Placed D Garret Cockerill and F Jackson Cressey on reserve.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated F Jesse Mychan from reserve. Placed F Quinn Preston on reserve.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Activated D Olivier Galipeau and F Brenden Locke from reserve. Placed D Mathieu Gagnon and F Shawn St-Amant on reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — Activated Fs Bobby Hampton and Tyler Drevitch from reserve. Placed Fs Shaw Boomhower and Jared Cockrell on reserve.

