Seattle 11, Houston 1

The Associated Press
April 16, 2022 1:07 am
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 1 5 1 0 8
Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .125
Goodrum 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Brantley dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .292
Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .280
Gurriel 1b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .250
Tucker rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .111
Siri cf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .429
McCormick lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .421
Peña ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .269
Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 11 13 11 8 4
Frazier 2b 5 2 4 4 0 0 .229
Toro 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .063
France 1b 4 0 1 2 1 0 .233
Winker lf 3 1 2 1 2 0 .200
Haniger rf 5 0 2 0 0 2 .176
Crawford ss 3 2 1 0 0 0 .407
Moore ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Suárez 3b 4 2 1 3 1 0 .192
Kelenic dh 3 0 0 1 1 1 .136
Rodríguez cf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .120
Murphy c 2 3 1 0 2 0 .500
Houston 000 000 100_1 5 0
Seattle 100 212 32x_11 13 0

LOB_Houston 4, Seattle 9. 2B_Gurriel (3), France (2), Frazier (2). 3B_Frazier (1). HR_Suárez (2), off Blanco. RBIs_Siri (2), Winker (2), Frazier 4 (6), Suárez 3 (4), France 2 (6), Kelenic (3). CS_Kelenic (1). SF_Kelenic.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 0; Seattle 4 (France, Kelenic 2, Winker). RISP_Houston 1 for 4; Seattle 4 for 12.

Runners moved up_Tucker, France. GIDP_Altuve, Haniger, Murphy.

DP_Houston 2 (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel; Peña, Altuve, Gurriel); Seattle 1 (Crawford, Frazier, France).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Odorizzi, L, 0-1 4 1-3 8 4 4 3 1 83 6.48
Abreu 1 2-3 2 2 2 2 0 27 6.23
Báez 2-3 2 3 3 3 1 33 20.25
Blanco 1 1-3 1 2 2 0 2 22 7.36
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gonzales, W, 1-1 7 4 1 1 0 6 93 3.00
Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 4.91
Koch 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Abreu 2-1, Blanco 2-0. HBP_Odorizzi (Crawford), Gonzales (Peña), Blanco (Crawford). PB_Maldonado (2).

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Rob Drake.

T_3:04. A_45,023 (47,929).

