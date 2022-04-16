Seattle 11, Houston 1

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|0
|8
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|Goodrum 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Brantley dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.111
|Siri cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.429
|McCormick lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.421
|Peña ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|11
|13
|11
|8
|4
|
|Frazier 2b
|5
|2
|4
|4
|0
|0
|.229
|Toro 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.063
|France 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.233
|Winker lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.200
|Haniger rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.176
|Crawford ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.407
|Moore ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Suárez 3b
|4
|2
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.192
|Kelenic dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.136
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.120
|Murphy c
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.500
|Houston
|000
|000
|100_1
|5
|0
|Seattle
|100
|212
|32x_11
|13
|0
LOB_Houston 4, Seattle 9. 2B_Gurriel (3), France (2), Frazier (2). 3B_Frazier (1). HR_Suárez (2), off Blanco. RBIs_Siri (2), Winker (2), Frazier 4 (6), Suárez 3 (4), France 2 (6), Kelenic (3). CS_Kelenic (1). SF_Kelenic.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 0; Seattle 4 (France, Kelenic 2, Winker). RISP_Houston 1 for 4; Seattle 4 for 12.
Runners moved up_Tucker, France. GIDP_Altuve, Haniger, Murphy.
DP_Houston 2 (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel; Peña, Altuve, Gurriel); Seattle 1 (Crawford, Frazier, France).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Odorizzi, L, 0-1
|4
|1-3
|8
|4
|4
|3
|1
|83
|6.48
|Abreu
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|27
|6.23
|Báez
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|3
|1
|33
|20.25
|Blanco
|1
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|22
|7.36
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzales, W, 1-1
|7
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|6
|93
|3.00
|Ramirez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|4.91
|Koch
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Abreu 2-1, Blanco 2-0. HBP_Odorizzi (Crawford), Gonzales (Peña), Blanco (Crawford). PB_Maldonado (2).
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Rob Drake.
T_3:04. A_45,023 (47,929).
