Seattle 11, Houston 1

|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|
|Totals
|33
|11
|13
|11
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Frazier 2b
|5
|2
|4
|4
|
|Goodrum 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Toro 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brantley dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|France 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Winker lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Haniger rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crawford ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Siri cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Moore ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCormick lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Suárez 3b
|4
|2
|1
|3
|
|Peña ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kelenic dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Murphy c
|2
|3
|1
|0
|
|Houston
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|Seattle
|100
|212
|32x
|—
|11
DP_Houston 2, Seattle 1. LOB_Houston 4, Seattle 9. 2B_Gurriel (3), France (2), Frazier (2). 3B_Frazier (1). HR_Suárez (2). SF_Kelenic (1).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Odorizzi L,0-1
|4
|1-3
|8
|4
|4
|3
|1
|Abreu
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Báez
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Blanco
|1
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gonzales W,1-1
|7
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|6
|Ramirez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Koch
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Odorizzi (Crawford), Gonzales (Peña), Blanco (Crawford).
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Rob Drake.
T_3:04. A_45,023 (47,929).
