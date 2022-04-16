Trending:
Seattle 11, Houston 1

The Associated Press
April 16, 2022 1:07 am
< a min read
      
Houston Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 1 5 1 Totals 33 11 13 11
Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 Frazier 2b 5 2 4 4
Goodrum 2b 0 0 0 0 Toro 2b 0 0 0 0
Brantley dh 4 0 1 0 France 1b 4 0 1 2
Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 Winker lf 3 1 2 1
Gurriel 1b 4 1 2 0 Haniger rf 5 0 2 0
Tucker rf 4 0 0 0 Crawford ss 3 2 1 0
Siri cf 3 0 1 1 Moore ss 0 0 0 0
McCormick lf 3 0 1 0 Suárez 3b 4 2 1 3
Peña ss 2 0 0 0 Kelenic dh 3 0 0 1
Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 Rodríguez cf 4 1 1 0
Murphy c 2 3 1 0
Houston 000 000 100 1
Seattle 100 212 32x 11

DP_Houston 2, Seattle 1. LOB_Houston 4, Seattle 9. 2B_Gurriel (3), France (2), Frazier (2). 3B_Frazier (1). HR_Suárez (2). SF_Kelenic (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Odorizzi L,0-1 4 1-3 8 4 4 3 1
Abreu 1 2-3 2 2 2 2 0
Báez 2-3 2 3 3 3 1
Blanco 1 1-3 1 2 2 0 2
Seattle
Gonzales W,1-1 7 4 1 1 0 6
Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Koch 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Odorizzi (Crawford), Gonzales (Peña), Blanco (Crawford).

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Rob Drake.

T_3:04. A_45,023 (47,929).

