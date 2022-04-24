Seattle 13, Kansas City 7

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|7
|10
|6
|5
|9
|
|Lopez 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.286
|Merrifield cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.132
|Benintendi lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.375
|Perez c
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.234
|Gallagher c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Santana 1b
|3
|2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|.086
|Dozier rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.283
|Witt Jr. 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.184
|O’Hearn dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|a-Olivares ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Mondesi ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.136
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|13
|16
|13
|8
|10
|
|Frazier 2b
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|France 1b
|6
|3
|5
|5
|0
|1
|.356
|Crawford ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.340
|Suárez 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.260
|1-Walton pr-3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Toro dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.179
|Murphy c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.421
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.192
|Kelenic rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.167
|Moore lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.167
|b-Winker ph-lf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.149
|Kansas City
|100
|030
|300_7
|10
|0
|Seattle
|221
|001
|16x_13
|16
|2
a-doubled for O’Hearn in the 7th. b-walked for Moore in the 7th.
1-ran for Suárez in the 8th.
E_Crawford (4), Suárez (1). LOB_Kansas City 9, Seattle 11. 2B_Merrifield (2), Dozier (2), Olivares (1), Suárez 2 (5), Toro (4), Murphy (1), Rodríguez (3), Winker (1). HR_Santana (1), off Ramirez; Crawford (2), off Bubic; France (4), off Coleman. RBIs_Benintendi (5), Dozier (5), Witt Jr. (4), Santana 2 (3), Olivares (1), Crawford 2 (7), Kelenic (7), France 5 (17), Toro (4), Suárez (10), Rodríguez (5), Winker 2 (4). SB_Kelenic (3), Witt Jr. (2), Rodríguez (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 6 (Lopez 2, Santana, Dozier, Mondesi 2); Seattle 8 (Toro, Crawford 2, Moore 3, Murphy 2). RISP_Kansas City 3 for 14; Seattle 8 for 24.
Runners moved up_Benintendi.
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bubic
|2
|
|7
|5
|5
|1
|1
|64
|14.14
|Payamps
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.25
|Bolaños
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|31
|0.00
|Garrett
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|0.00
|Snider
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|16
|1.50
|Staumont, BS, 2-3
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|24
|3.86
|Brentz, L, 0-3
|
|1-3
|1
|5
|5
|4
|1
|29
|18.69
|Coleman
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|1.59
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brash
|4
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|4
|2
|87
|4.20
|Festa
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|19
|5.06
|Swanson, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|0.00
|Ramirez, BS, 0-1
|
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|15
|10.38
|Misiewicz
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.45
|Castillo, W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|2.57
|Koch
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Payamps 1-0, Garrett 1-0, Coleman 2-2, Festa 2-2, Misiewicz 1-1. HBP_Ramirez (Perez).
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Scott Barry; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Ben May.
T_4:06. A_28,583 (47,929).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.