Seattle 13, Kansas City 7

The Associated Press
April 24, 2022 1:31 am
1 min read
      
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 7 10 6 5 9
Lopez 2b 4 1 0 0 1 2 .286
Merrifield cf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .132
Benintendi lf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .375
Perez c 2 2 1 0 1 0 .234
Gallagher c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Santana 1b 3 2 1 2 2 1 .086
Dozier rf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .283
Witt Jr. 3b 5 0 2 1 0 2 .184
O’Hearn dh 2 0 0 0 1 1 .000
a-Olivares ph-dh 1 0 1 1 0 0 .250
Mondesi ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .136
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 40 13 16 13 8 10
Frazier 2b 6 0 0 0 0 2 .242
France 1b 6 3 5 5 0 1 .356
Crawford ss 5 1 2 2 1 1 .340
Suárez 3b 3 1 2 1 2 0 .260
1-Walton pr-3b 0 1 0 0 0 0
Toro dh 4 1 1 1 1 1 .179
Murphy c 4 2 2 0 1 1 .421
Rodríguez cf 4 2 2 1 1 1 .192
Kelenic rf 5 1 1 1 0 3 .167
Moore lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .167
b-Winker ph-lf 1 1 1 2 1 0 .149
Kansas City 100 030 300_7 10 0
Seattle 221 001 16x_13 16 2

a-doubled for O’Hearn in the 7th. b-walked for Moore in the 7th.

1-ran for Suárez in the 8th.

E_Crawford (4), Suárez (1). LOB_Kansas City 9, Seattle 11. 2B_Merrifield (2), Dozier (2), Olivares (1), Suárez 2 (5), Toro (4), Murphy (1), Rodríguez (3), Winker (1). HR_Santana (1), off Ramirez; Crawford (2), off Bubic; France (4), off Coleman. RBIs_Benintendi (5), Dozier (5), Witt Jr. (4), Santana 2 (3), Olivares (1), Crawford 2 (7), Kelenic (7), France 5 (17), Toro (4), Suárez (10), Rodríguez (5), Winker 2 (4). SB_Kelenic (3), Witt Jr. (2), Rodríguez (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 6 (Lopez 2, Santana, Dozier, Mondesi 2); Seattle 8 (Toro, Crawford 2, Moore 3, Murphy 2). RISP_Kansas City 3 for 14; Seattle 8 for 24.

Runners moved up_Benintendi.

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bubic 2 7 5 5 1 1 64 14.14
Payamps 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 2.25
Bolaños 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 2 31 0.00
Garrett 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 0.00
Snider 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 16 1.50
Staumont, BS, 2-3 1 2 1 1 1 2 24 3.86
Brentz, L, 0-3 1-3 1 5 5 4 1 29 18.69
Coleman 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 5 1.59
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Brash 4 1-3 5 3 3 4 2 87 4.20
Festa 2-3 2 1 0 1 2 19 5.06
Swanson, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 0.00
Ramirez, BS, 0-1 1-3 2 3 3 0 1 15 10.38
Misiewicz 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 14 2.45
Castillo, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 20 2.57
Koch 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Payamps 1-0, Garrett 1-0, Coleman 2-2, Festa 2-2, Misiewicz 1-1. HBP_Ramirez (Perez).

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Scott Barry; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Ben May.

T_4:06. A_28,583 (47,929).

