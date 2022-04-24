Seattle 13, Kansas City 7

|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|7
|10
|6
|
|Totals
|40
|13
|16
|13
|
|Lopez 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Frazier 2b
|6
|0
|0
|0
|
|Merrifield cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|France 1b
|6
|3
|5
|5
|
|Benintendi lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Crawford ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Perez c
|2
|2
|1
|0
|
|Suárez 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Gallagher c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walton pr-3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Santana 1b
|3
|2
|1
|2
|
|Toro dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Dozier rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Murphy c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Witt Jr. 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|O’Hearn dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kelenic rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Olivares ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Moore lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mondesi ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Winker ph-lf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|Kansas City
|100
|030
|300
|—
|7
|Seattle
|221
|001
|16x
|—
|13
E_Crawford (4), Suárez (1). LOB_Kansas City 9, Seattle 11. 2B_Merrifield (2), Dozier (2), Olivares (1), Suárez 2 (5), Toro (4), Murphy (1), Rodríguez (3), Winker (1). HR_Santana (1), Crawford (2), France (4). SB_Kelenic (3), Witt Jr. (2), Rodríguez (5).
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bubic
|2
|
|7
|5
|5
|1
|1
|Payamps
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bolaños
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Garrett
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Snider
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Staumont BS,2-3
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Brentz L,0-3
|
|1-3
|1
|5
|5
|4
|1
|Coleman
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Brash
|4
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|4
|2
|Festa
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Swanson H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ramirez BS,0-1
|
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Misiewicz
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Castillo W,1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Koch
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Bubic pitched to 2 batters in the 3rd, Garrett pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
HBP_Ramirez (Perez).
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Scott Barry; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Ben May.
T_4:06. A_28,583 (47,929).
