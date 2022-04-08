Seattle 2, Minnesota 1

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 2 5 2 7 11 Frazier 2b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .000 France 1b 2 1 1 0 2 1 .500 Winker lf 4 0 2 0 1 0 .500 Haniger rf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .250 Suárez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .000 Kelenic dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Rodríguez cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Crawford ss 2 0 0 0 2 1 .000 Raleigh c 2 0 1 0 2 1 .500

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 1 4 1 4 6 Buxton cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Correa ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Polanco 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Urshela 3b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .333 a-Arraez ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000 1-Gordon pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Sanó 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000 Kirilloff lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .000 Sánchez dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Jeffers c 2 0 1 0 1 0 .500 Kepler rf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .000

Seattle 200 000 000_2 5 0 Minnesota 000 100 000_1 4 0

a-singled for Urshela in the 9th.

1-ran for Arraez in the 9th.

LOB_Seattle 10, Minnesota 6. HR_Haniger (1), off Ryan; Urshela (1), off Ray. RBIs_Haniger 2 (2), Urshela (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 5 (Suárez 2, Frazier, Kelenic 2); Minnesota 1 (Correa 2). RISP_Seattle 0 for 8; Minnesota 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Haniger. GIDP_Haniger, Correa, Urshela.

DP_Seattle 2 (Frazier, France; Frazier, Crawford, France); Minnesota 1 (Urshela, Polanco, Sanó).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ray, W, 1-0 7 3 1 1 4 5 96 1.29 Sewald, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 0.00 Steckenrider, S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 1 23 0.00

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ryan, L, 0-1 4 2 2 2 4 4 70 4.50 Duran 2 2 0 0 1 4 31 0.00 Alcala 1 1 0 0 1 0 13 0.00 Coulombe 2 0 0 0 1 3 27 0.00

HBP_Ryan (France), Ray (Kepler). WP_Duran.

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Marty Foster; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_2:53. A_35,462 (38,544).

