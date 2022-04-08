Seattle 2, Minnesota 1

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|7
|11
|
|Frazier 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|France 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.500
|Winker lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.500
|Haniger rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Kelenic dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Crawford ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.000
|Raleigh c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.500
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|1
|4
|1
|4
|6
|
|Buxton cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Polanco 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Urshela 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|a-Arraez ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|1-Gordon pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Sanó 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Kirilloff lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Sánchez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Jeffers c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.500
|Kepler rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Seattle
|200
|000
|000_2
|5
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|100
|000_1
|4
|0
a-singled for Urshela in the 9th.
1-ran for Arraez in the 9th.
LOB_Seattle 10, Minnesota 6. HR_Haniger (1), off Ryan; Urshela (1), off Ray. RBIs_Haniger 2 (2), Urshela (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 5 (Suárez 2, Frazier, Kelenic 2); Minnesota 1 (Correa 2). RISP_Seattle 0 for 8; Minnesota 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Haniger. GIDP_Haniger, Correa, Urshela.
DP_Seattle 2 (Frazier, France; Frazier, Crawford, France); Minnesota 1 (Urshela, Polanco, Sanó).
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ray, W, 1-0
|7
|
|3
|1
|1
|4
|5
|96
|1.29
|Sewald, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0.00
|Steckenrider, S, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|0.00
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryan, L, 0-1
|4
|
|2
|2
|2
|4
|4
|70
|4.50
|Duran
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|31
|0.00
|Alcala
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|0.00
|Coulombe
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|27
|0.00
HBP_Ryan (France), Ray (Kepler). WP_Duran.
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Marty Foster; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_2:53. A_35,462 (38,544).
