|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|
|Totals
|29
|1
|4
|1
|
|Frazier 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Buxton cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|France 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Winker lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Polanco 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Haniger rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Urshela 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arraez ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kelenic dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gordon pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sanó 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crawford ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kirilloff lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Raleigh c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Sánchez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Jeffers c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kepler rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Seattle
|200
|000
|000
|—
|2
|Minnesota
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
DP_Seattle 2, Minnesota 1. LOB_Seattle 10, Minnesota 6. HR_Haniger (1), Urshela (1).
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ray W,1-0
|7
|
|3
|1
|1
|4
|5
|Sewald H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Steckenrider S,1-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ryan L,0-1
|4
|
|2
|2
|2
|4
|4
|Duran
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Alcala
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Coulombe
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
HBP_Ryan (France), Ray (Kepler). WP_Duran.
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Marty Foster; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_2:53. A_35,462 (38,544).
