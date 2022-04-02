Seattle 2, Minnesota 1

|Seattle
|1
|1
|—
|2
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|—
|1
First Half_1, Seattle, Joao Paulo, 1 (Lodeiro), 38th minute.
Second Half_2, Seattle, Kallman, 49th; 3, Minnesota, Reynoso, 1 (penalty kick), 82nd.
Goalies_Seattle, Stefan Frei, Stefan Cleveland; Minnesota, Dayne St. Clair, Tyler Miller.
Yellow Cards_Trapp, Minnesota, 10th; Lod, Minnesota, 56th; Boxall, Minnesota, 62nd; Ragen, Seattle, 71st; Rosales, Minnesota, 74th; Reynoso, Minnesota, 90th+4; Rowe, Seattle, 90th+5.
Referee_Ismail Elfath. Assistant Referees_Michael Barwegen, Adam Garner, Sorin Stoica. 4th Official_Thomas Snyder.
___
Lineups
Seattle_Stefan Frei; Xavier Arreaga (Nouhou Tolo, 76th), Jackson Ragen; Joao Paulo, Nicolas Lodeiro (Obed Vargas, 46th), Alex Roldan, Cristian Roldan, Kelyn Rowe, Albert Rusnak (Abdoulaye Cissoko, 86th); Will Bruin (Raul Ruidiaz, 46th), Jordan Morris (Leo Chu, 76th).
Minnesota_Dayne St. Clair; Michael Boxall, Bakaye Dibassy, Brent Kallman (Kemar Lawrence, 63rd), D.J. Taylor (Bongokuhle Hlongwane, 63rd); Hassani Dotson, Robin Lod, Emanuel Reynoso, Wil Trapp; Luis Amarilla, Abu Danladi (Joseph Rosales, 46th).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.