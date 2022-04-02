Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Seattle 2, Minnesota 1

The Associated Press
April 2, 2022 10:19 pm
< a min read
      
Seattle 1 1 2
Minnesota 0 1 1

First Half_1, Seattle, Joao Paulo, 1 (Lodeiro), 38th minute.

Second Half_2, Seattle, Kallman, 49th; 3, Minnesota, Reynoso, 1 (penalty kick), 82nd.

Goalies_Seattle, Stefan Frei, Stefan Cleveland; Minnesota, Dayne St. Clair, Tyler Miller.

Yellow Cards_Trapp, Minnesota, 10th; Lod, Minnesota, 56th; Boxall, Minnesota, 62nd; Ragen, Seattle, 71st; Rosales, Minnesota, 74th; Reynoso, Minnesota, 90th+4; Rowe, Seattle, 90th+5.

        Insight by Proofpoint: How can organizations strike the right balance of cybersecurity, and data and application accessibility as risks and threats change? During this exclusive webinar, cybersecurity leaders will discuss best practices for this people-centric approach to zero trust.

Referee_Ismail Elfath. Assistant Referees_Michael Barwegen, Adam Garner, Sorin Stoica. 4th Official_Thomas Snyder.

___

Lineups

Seattle_Stefan Frei; Xavier Arreaga (Nouhou Tolo, 76th), Jackson Ragen; Joao Paulo, Nicolas Lodeiro (Obed Vargas, 46th), Alex Roldan, Cristian Roldan, Kelyn Rowe, Albert Rusnak (Abdoulaye Cissoko, 86th); Will Bruin (Raul Ruidiaz, 46th), Jordan Morris (Leo Chu, 76th).

Minnesota_Dayne St. Clair; Michael Boxall, Bakaye Dibassy, Brent Kallman (Kemar Lawrence, 63rd), D.J. Taylor (Bongokuhle Hlongwane, 63rd); Hassani Dotson, Robin Lod, Emanuel Reynoso, Wil Trapp; Luis Amarilla, Abu Danladi (Joseph Rosales, 46th).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News