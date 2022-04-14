On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Seattle 5, Chicago White Sox 1

The Associated Press
April 14, 2022 5:25 pm
< a min read
      
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 5 7 5 6 8
Frazier 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .133
France 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Winker lf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .136
Haniger dh 4 1 1 2 1 0 .138
Crawford ss 5 0 2 0 0 0 .417
Suárez 3b 3 1 0 0 2 3 .182
Kelenic rf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .158
Rodríguez cf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .095
Raleigh c 3 1 1 1 1 0 .250
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 1 4 1 1 9
Anderson ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .471
Robert cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .292
Abreu dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .227
Sheets 1b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .100
Vaughn lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .353
García 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000
McGuire c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .222
Engel rf 3 1 0 0 0 0 .154
Burger 3b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .308
Seattle 020 000 120_5 7 1
Chicago 000 010 000_1 4 2

E_Raleigh (2), García 2 (3). LOB_Seattle 10, Chicago 5. 2B_Crawford (3). HR_Kelenic (1), off Lambert; Raleigh (1), off Sousa; Haniger (3), off Ruiz. RBIs_Kelenic 2 (2), Raleigh (1), Haniger 2 (7), Burger (2). SB_Rodríguez (2), Crawford (1), Kelenic (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 8 (Frazier 3, Raleigh, Kelenic, Suárez 2); Chicago 2 (McGuire, Robert). RISP_Seattle 1 for 10; Chicago 1 for 4.

        Industry Exchange: Data - Join us during this exclusive multi-day event as we feature data science experts from across the federal IT industry to share insights about the latest technologies and offer advice for capitalizing on federal data.

Runners moved up_Kelenic, Crawford, Vaughn.

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gilbert, W, 1-0 5 4 1 0 0 4 85 0.90
Muñoz, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 6.00
Steckenrider, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 13 0.00
Castillo 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 3.00
Sewald 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.00
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lambert, L, 0-1 3 2 2 2 1 1 49 6.00
Banks 2 0 0 0 2 0 34 0.00
Foster 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 23 0.00
Sousa 2-3 1 2 2 1 0 17 4.91
Ruiz 2-3 3 1 1 1 2 24 3.86
Severino 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 3 25 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Ruiz 1-1, Severino 3-0. HBP_Severino (France).

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:01. A_13,391 (40,615).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|21 AFCEA Bethesda April Webinar
4|21 Compliance Gateway Upstream...
4|21 AFCEA Small Business Procurement...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories