Seattle 5, Chicago White Sox 1

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|5
|7
|5
|6
|8
|
|Frazier 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.133
|France 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Winker lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.136
|Haniger dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.138
|Crawford ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.417
|Suárez 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.182
|Kelenic rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.158
|Rodríguez cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.095
|Raleigh c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|4
|1
|1
|9
|
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.471
|Robert cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Abreu dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.227
|Sheets 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.100
|Vaughn lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.353
|García 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|McGuire c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Engel rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Burger 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.308
|Seattle
|020
|000
|120_5
|7
|1
|Chicago
|000
|010
|000_1
|4
|2
E_Raleigh (2), García 2 (3). LOB_Seattle 10, Chicago 5. 2B_Crawford (3). HR_Kelenic (1), off Lambert; Raleigh (1), off Sousa; Haniger (3), off Ruiz. RBIs_Kelenic 2 (2), Raleigh (1), Haniger 2 (7), Burger (2). SB_Rodríguez (2), Crawford (1), Kelenic (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 8 (Frazier 3, Raleigh, Kelenic, Suárez 2); Chicago 2 (McGuire, Robert). RISP_Seattle 1 for 10; Chicago 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Kelenic, Crawford, Vaughn.
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gilbert, W, 1-0
|5
|
|4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|85
|0.90
|Muñoz, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|6.00
|Steckenrider, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|0.00
|Castillo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|3.00
|Sewald
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lambert, L, 0-1
|3
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|49
|6.00
|Banks
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|34
|0.00
|Foster
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|0.00
|Sousa
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|17
|4.91
|Ruiz
|
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|24
|3.86
|Severino
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|25
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Ruiz 1-1, Severino 3-0. HBP_Severino (France).
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_3:01. A_13,391 (40,615).
