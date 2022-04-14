Seattle 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 5 7 5 6 8 Frazier 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .133 France 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Winker lf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .136 Haniger dh 4 1 1 2 1 0 .138 Crawford ss 5 0 2 0 0 0 .417 Suárez 3b 3 1 0 0 2 3 .182 Kelenic rf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .158 Rodríguez cf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .095 Raleigh c 3 1 1 1 1 0 .250

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 1 4 1 1 9 Anderson ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .471 Robert cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .292 Abreu dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .227 Sheets 1b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .100 Vaughn lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .353 García 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000 McGuire c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .222 Engel rf 3 1 0 0 0 0 .154 Burger 3b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .308

Seattle 020 000 120_5 7 1 Chicago 000 010 000_1 4 2

E_Raleigh (2), García 2 (3). LOB_Seattle 10, Chicago 5. 2B_Crawford (3). HR_Kelenic (1), off Lambert; Raleigh (1), off Sousa; Haniger (3), off Ruiz. RBIs_Kelenic 2 (2), Raleigh (1), Haniger 2 (7), Burger (2). SB_Rodríguez (2), Crawford (1), Kelenic (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 8 (Frazier 3, Raleigh, Kelenic, Suárez 2); Chicago 2 (McGuire, Robert). RISP_Seattle 1 for 10; Chicago 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Kelenic, Crawford, Vaughn.

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gilbert, W, 1-0 5 4 1 0 0 4 85 0.90 Muñoz, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 6.00 Steckenrider, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 13 0.00 Castillo 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 3.00 Sewald 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.00

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lambert, L, 0-1 3 2 2 2 1 1 49 6.00 Banks 2 0 0 0 2 0 34 0.00 Foster 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 23 0.00 Sousa 2-3 1 2 2 1 0 17 4.91 Ruiz 2-3 3 1 1 1 2 24 3.86 Severino 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 3 25 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Ruiz 1-1, Severino 3-0. HBP_Severino (France).

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:01. A_13,391 (40,615).

