Seattle 6, Texas 2

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|1
|5
|
|Semien 2b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.143
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Garver c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|García rf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.162
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.359
|Solak lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Ibáñez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|a-W.Calhoun ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.136
|Culberson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.364
|b-Miller ph-3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|White cf
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|c-K.Calhoun ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|6
|7
|6
|3
|5
|
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|France 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Winker lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.143
|Suárez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.189
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.343
|Rodríguez cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.143
|Kelenic rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.182
|Toro dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.115
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.455
|Texas
|001
|010
|000_2
|6
|0
|Seattle
|310
|000
|20x_6
|7
|0
a-lined out for Ibáñez in the 7th. b-singled for Culberson in the 7th. c-popped out for White in the 7th.
LOB_Texas 5, Seattle 4. 2B_White (1), Semien (3). 3B_Crawford (1). HR_Suárez (3), off Gray; Kelenic (2), off Gray; Toro (1), off Patton. RBIs_Semien 2 (4), Suárez 3 (8), Kelenic (4), Toro 2 (3). SB_García (2), White (2), Rodríguez 2 (4). SF_Semien.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (Lowe 2, Seager, W.Calhoun); Seattle 2 (Kelenic 2). RISP_Texas 0 for 3; Seattle 2 for 4.
Runners moved up_Solak, Kelenic. GIDP_Suárez.
DP_Texas 1 (Seager, Semien, Lowe).
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, L, 0-1
|5
|
|3
|4
|4
|1
|4
|77
|7.00
|Martin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.86
|Patton
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|11
|4.26
|M.Moore
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|34
|2.70
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ray, W, 2-1
|6
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|4
|85
|4.19
|Steckenrider, H, 2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0.00
|Sewald
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.00
|Castillo
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.80
HBP_Gray (France).
Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_2:37. A_11,067 (47,929).
