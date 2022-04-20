Seattle 6, Texas 2

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 6 2 1 5 Semien 2b 3 0 1 2 0 0 .143 Seager ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .289 Garver c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .200 García rf-cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .162 Lowe 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .359 Solak lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .261 Ibáñez dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .200 a-W.Calhoun ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .136 Culberson 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .364 b-Miller ph-3b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .286 White cf 1 2 1 0 1 0 .250 c-K.Calhoun ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 6 7 6 3 5 Frazier 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .255 France 1b 3 1 0 0 0 1 .268 Winker lf 2 1 0 0 2 0 .143 Suárez 3b 4 1 1 3 0 0 .189 Crawford ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .343 Rodríguez cf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .143 Kelenic rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .182 Toro dh 3 1 1 2 0 1 .115 Murphy c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .455

Texas 001 010 000_2 6 0 Seattle 310 000 20x_6 7 0

a-lined out for Ibáñez in the 7th. b-singled for Culberson in the 7th. c-popped out for White in the 7th.

LOB_Texas 5, Seattle 4. 2B_White (1), Semien (3). 3B_Crawford (1). HR_Suárez (3), off Gray; Kelenic (2), off Gray; Toro (1), off Patton. RBIs_Semien 2 (4), Suárez 3 (8), Kelenic (4), Toro 2 (3). SB_García (2), White (2), Rodríguez 2 (4). SF_Semien.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (Lowe 2, Seager, W.Calhoun); Seattle 2 (Kelenic 2). RISP_Texas 0 for 3; Seattle 2 for 4.

Runners moved up_Solak, Kelenic. GIDP_Suárez.

DP_Texas 1 (Seager, Semien, Lowe).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray, L, 0-1 5 3 4 4 1 4 77 7.00 Martin 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 3.86 Patton 2-3 2 2 2 0 0 11 4.26 M.Moore 1 1-3 2 0 0 2 1 34 2.70

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ray, W, 2-1 6 4 2 2 1 4 85 4.19 Steckenrider, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 0.00 Sewald 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 0.00 Castillo 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 1.80

HBP_Gray (France).

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_2:37. A_11,067 (47,929).

