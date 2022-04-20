Seattle 6, Texas 2

|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|
|Totals
|30
|6
|7
|6
|
|Semien 2b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|France 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Garver c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Winker lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|García rf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Suárez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Solak lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rodríguez cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ibáñez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kelenic rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|W.Calhoun ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Toro dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Culberson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Miller ph-3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|White cf
|1
|2
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|K.Calhoun ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|001
|010
|000
|—
|2
|Seattle
|310
|000
|20x
|—
|6
DP_Texas 1, Seattle 0. LOB_Texas 5, Seattle 4. 2B_White (1), Semien (3). 3B_Crawford (1). HR_Suárez (3), Kelenic (2), Toro (1). SB_García (2), White (2), Rodríguez 2 (4). SF_Semien (1).
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gray L,0-1
|5
|
|3
|4
|4
|1
|4
|Martin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Patton
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|M.Moore
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ray W,2-1
|6
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Steckenrider H,2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sewald
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Castillo
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Gray (France).
Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_2:37. A_11,067 (47,929).
