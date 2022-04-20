Trending:
Seattle 6, Texas 2

The Associated Press
April 20, 2022 12:31 am
< a min read
      
Texas Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 2 6 2 Totals 30 6 7 6
Semien 2b 3 0 1 2 Frazier 2b 4 0 1 0
Seager ss 4 0 1 0 France 1b 3 1 0 0
Garver c 4 0 0 0 Winker lf 2 1 0 0
García rf-cf 4 0 1 0 Suárez 3b 4 1 1 3
Lowe 1b 4 0 1 0 Crawford ss 4 0 1 0
Solak lf 4 0 0 0 Rodríguez cf 3 1 1 0
Ibáñez dh 2 0 0 0 Kelenic rf 4 1 1 1
W.Calhoun ph-dh 2 0 0 0 Toro dh 3 1 1 2
Culberson 3b 2 0 0 0 Murphy c 3 0 1 0
Miller ph-3b 1 0 1 0
White cf 1 2 1 0
K.Calhoun ph-rf 1 0 0 0
Texas 001 010 000 2
Seattle 310 000 20x 6

DP_Texas 1, Seattle 0. LOB_Texas 5, Seattle 4. 2B_White (1), Semien (3). 3B_Crawford (1). HR_Suárez (3), Kelenic (2), Toro (1). SB_García (2), White (2), Rodríguez 2 (4). SF_Semien (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Gray L,0-1 5 3 4 4 1 4
Martin 1 0 0 0 0 0
Patton 2-3 2 2 2 0 0
M.Moore 1 1-3 2 0 0 2 1
Seattle
Ray W,2-1 6 4 2 2 1 4
Steckenrider H,2 1 1 0 0 0 0
Sewald 1 0 0 0 0 0
Castillo 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Gray (France).

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_2:37. A_11,067 (47,929).

Top Stories