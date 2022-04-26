Trending:
Seattle 8, Tampa Bay 4

The Associated Press
April 26, 2022 10:14 pm
Seattle Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 8 10 6 Totals 35 4 9 4
Frazier 2b 4 1 1 3 B.Lowe 2b 5 1 2 0
France 1b 4 0 1 2 Franco ss 5 1 1 2
Winker lf 5 1 1 0 Díaz 3b 2 0 0 0
Suárez 3b 4 1 2 0 Choi 1b 5 0 2 0
Crawford ss 5 0 2 0 Arozarena lf 4 0 0 0
Toro dh 5 1 0 0 Kiermaier cf 3 0 1 0
Murphy c 4 1 1 0 Margot rf 3 0 1 0
Rodríguez cf 4 1 1 1 J.Lowe dh 4 1 0 0
Moore rf 3 2 1 0 Zunino c 1 0 0 0
Kelenic rf 0 0 0 0 Pinto c 3 1 2 2
Seattle 000 701 000 8
Tampa Bay 000 000 400 4

E_Franco (2), Choi (1), Pinto (1). DP_Seattle 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Seattle 8, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_Rodríguez (4), Frazier (5), Murphy (2). 3B_Moore (1). HR_Pinto (1), Franco (4). SF_France (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Gilbert W,3-0 5 2-3 2 0 0 3 7
Koch 1 1-3 4 4 4 1 0
Swanson 1 2 0 0 0 2
Muñoz 1 1 0 0 1 3
Tampa Bay
Wisler 2 2 0 0 0 2
Fleming L,2-2 2 4 7 0 1 2
Sanders 2 4 1 1 1 0
Adam 1 0 0 0 0 2
Raley 1 0 0 0 0 0
Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Fleming (Moore). WP_Gilbert.

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_3:15. A_9,257 (25,000).

Top Stories