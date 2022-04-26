Seattle 8, Tampa Bay 4

|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|8
|10
|6
|
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|
|Frazier 2b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|B.Lowe 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|France 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Franco ss
|5
|1
|1
|2
|
|Winker lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Díaz 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suárez 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Choi 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Crawford ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Toro dh
|5
|1
|0
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Murphy c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Margot rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|J.Lowe dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Moore rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Zunino c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kelenic rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pinto c
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Seattle
|000
|701
|000
|—
|8
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|400
|—
|4
E_Franco (2), Choi (1), Pinto (1). DP_Seattle 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Seattle 8, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_Rodríguez (4), Frazier (5), Murphy (2). 3B_Moore (1). HR_Pinto (1), Franco (4). SF_France (1).
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gilbert W,3-0
|5
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|7
|Koch
|1
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Swanson
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Muñoz
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wisler
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Fleming L,2-2
|2
|
|4
|7
|0
|1
|2
|Sanders
|2
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Adam
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Raley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Guerra
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Fleming (Moore). WP_Gilbert.
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Tom Hallion.
T_3:15. A_9,257 (25,000).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.