Seattle Mariners and Kansas City Royals play in game 2 of series

Kansas City Royals (5-7, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (8-5, fifth in the AL West)

Seattle; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Kris Bubic (0-1, 10.80 ERA, 2.60 WHIP, four strikeouts); Mariners: Matt Brash (1-1, 3.37 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -154, Royals +132; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals.

Seattle is 8-5 overall and 5-2 at home. The Mariners are 7-1 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Kansas City has a 5-7 record overall and a 5-5 record at home. The Royals are 5-3 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.P. Crawford ranks fifth on the Mariners with a .341 batting average, and has three doubles, a triple, a home run, eight walks and five RBI. Ty France is 12-for-38 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Salvador Perez leads the Royals with five home runs while slugging .578. Andrew Benintendi is 12-for-35 with a triple, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .242 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Royals: 3-7, .218 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Paul Sewald: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Luis Torrens: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sergio Romo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan White: 10-Day IL (sports hernia), Ken Giles: 10-Day IL (finger)

Royals: Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

