Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Seattle Mariners and Kansas City Royals play in game 2 of series

The Associated Press
April 23, 2022 2:42 am
1 min read
      

Kansas City Royals (5-7, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (8-5, fifth in the AL West)

Seattle; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Kris Bubic (0-1, 10.80 ERA, 2.60 WHIP, four strikeouts); Mariners: Matt Brash (1-1, 3.37 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -154, Royals +132; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

        Industry Exchange: Data - Join us during this exclusive multi-day event as we feature data science experts from across the federal IT industry to share insights about the latest technologies and offer advice for capitalizing on federal data.

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals.

Seattle is 8-5 overall and 5-2 at home. The Mariners are 7-1 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Kansas City has a 5-7 record overall and a 5-5 record at home. The Royals are 5-3 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.P. Crawford ranks fifth on the Mariners with a .341 batting average, and has three doubles, a triple, a home run, eight walks and five RBI. Ty France is 12-for-38 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Salvador Perez leads the Royals with five home runs while slugging .578. Andrew Benintendi is 12-for-35 with a triple, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .242 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Royals: 3-7, .218 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Mariners: Paul Sewald: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Luis Torrens: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sergio Romo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan White: 10-Day IL (sports hernia), Ken Giles: 10-Day IL (finger)

Royals: Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|29 The GAO Green Book Standards (4 CPEs)
4|29 2022 Procurement Playbook - DOI -...
4|29 AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials Day...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories